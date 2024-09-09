Typhoon Yagi Devastates Vietnam: 59 Dead in Floods and Landslides

Typhoon Yagi has caused severe flooding and landslides in Vietnam, resulting in at least 59 deaths and widespread disruptions, with ongoing rescue efforts addressing the impact.

Typhoon Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm of the year, has caused catastrophic damage in Vietnam, resulting in the deaths of at least 59 people. The typhoon made landfall on Vietnam’s northeastern coast on Saturday, following its destructive path through China and the Philippines.

#BREAKING Typhoon Yagi death toll jumps to 59 in Vietnam: state media pic.twitter.com/lpFLvscsi2 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 9, 2024

Landslides and Floods Claim Lives

Among the victims, six individuals, including a newborn and a one-year-old, were killed in a landslide in the Hoang Lien Son mountains in northwestern Vietnam. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday, according to local officials.

In Hoa Binh province, a family of four perished when a hillside collapse buried their home. Additionally, a passenger bus with 20 occupants was swept into a flooded stream in Cao Bang province due to a landslide, complicating rescue efforts.

Ongoing Rescue Operations

In Phu Tho province, rescue teams are working to address the collapse of a steel bridge over the swollen Red River. The incident resulted in 10 cars, trucks, and two motorbikes falling into the river, with three people rescued and 13 still missing.

Storm Impacts and Disruptions

The Vietnamese government reported widespread disruptions to power and telecommunications, especially in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong in the northeast. Efforts are ongoing to assess and address the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi.