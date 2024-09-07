Typhoon Yagi Hits Vietnam After Deadly Impact in China

In Vietnam, Yagi’s winds reached speeds exceeding 149 kph (92 mph), uprooting trees and sweeping ships and boats into the sea.

Typhoon Yagi, one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in a decade, made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday, bringing widespread devastation. The typhoon had earlier wreaked havoc in China, where it claimed two lives and left 92 people injured.

In Vietnam, Yagi’s winds reached speeds exceeding 149 kph (92 mph), uprooting trees and sweeping ships and boats into the sea. Vietnamese authorities had warned that the typhoon posed a serious threat to the country, despite weakening slightly after its initial landfall in China.

Before reaching Vietnam, Yagi struck China’s southern island of Hainan, where it unleashed maximum sustained winds of 234 kph (145 mph) near its center. The storm caused severe flooding, uprooted trees, and knocked out power to over 800,000 homes. In response, Chinese authorities relocated 420,000 residents to safety. Public transportation was brought to a standstill, and Haikou, the island’s main airport, was closed until late Saturday.

Yagi’s impact extended beyond Hainan, with over 574,000 residents in neighboring Guangdong province evacuated as the storm made a second landfall in Xuwen County. Hong Kong also felt Yagi’s effects, with more than 100 flights canceled and 270 people seeking refuge in government shelters.

By the time Yagi reached Vietnam, it had slightly weakened to a Category 3 storm, bringing sustained winds of 187 kph (116 mph). The storm made landfall in the northern provinces of Hai Phong and Quang Ninh, areas known for their natural beauty and close proximity to UNESCO World Heritage site Halong Bay. Authorities remain on high alert as the typhoon continues to move inland, bringing the risk of severe flooding and further destruction.

Despite its downgraded intensity, Typhoon Yagi remains a dangerous storm, leaving a trail of destruction in both China and Vietnam.

