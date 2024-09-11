Thursday, September 12, 2024

Typhoon Yagi Triggers Severe Flooding in Hanoi, Landslides in Northern Vietnam, Death Toll Reaches 155

Severe flooding from Typhoon Yagi hit northern Vietnam, with at least 155 dead and many missing, including after a devastating landslide in Lao Cai province.

On Wednesday, residents of Hanoi waded through waist-deep water as the Red River reached its highest level in 20 years. The aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, which struck Vietnam over the weekend with winds exceeding 149 kilometers (92 miles) per hour, caused severe flooding in northern Vietnam and neighboring countries, including Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar.

In Hanoi, residents navigated the floodwaters to retrieve belongings, some using makeshift boats.

“This was the worst flooding I have witnessed,” said Nguyen Tran Van, a 41-year-old who has lived near the Red River in Hanoi for 15 years. He added that he and his family moved quickly, fearing the water would rise further, making it impossible to leave.

In Lao Cai province, a landslide devastated the remote village of Lang Nu, flattening it with mud and rocks. At least 30 people were killed, with 65 more missing, according to state media. Villagers placed the bodies of the deceased in makeshift coffins or wrapped them in cloth, while police searched for more victims using picks and shovels.

Vietnamese state media reported that the death toll from Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit northern Vietnam in three decades, had risen to 155, with 141 people still missing nationwide. It remained unclear if this total included victims of the landslide in Lang Nu, as access to the area was difficult and the internet was cut off.

Mai Van Khiem, head of the national weather bureau, warned that the Red River’s water level was the highest since 2004 and predicted widespread flooding in the provinces surrounding Hanoi in the coming days.

Police, soldiers, and volunteers helped evacuate hundreds of residents living along the river’s banks as water levels surged. A police official, speaking anonymously, said officers were checking every house along the river, telling all residents to leave.

“All residents must leave,” he said. “We are bringing them to public buildings turned into temporary shelters, or they can stay with relatives. There has been so much rain, and the water is rising quickly.”

