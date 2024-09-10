Wednesday, September 11, 2024

U.S. and Britain Accuse Iran of Supplying Missiles to Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

The U.S. and Britain have accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, with sanctions and diplomatic discussions on the horizon.

U.S. and Britain Accuse Iran of Supplying Missiles to Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

The United States and Britain have formally accused Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy revealed these claims during a visit to London, announcing that sanctions against those involved would be imposed later today.

Sanctions and Diplomatic Responses

Blinken emphasized that the Iranian missiles would likely be used by Russia in Ukraine within weeks, extending their attack range and potentially escalating the conflict. This revelation comes as Blinken and Lammy are set to visit Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss enhancing the country’s defense against Russian aggression.

Impact on Ukraine’s Offensive and Western Support

The accusations could intensify pressure on Western allies to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied missiles for strikes deeper into Russian territory. President Joe Biden has permitted Ukraine to fire U.S.-provided missiles into Russia but has placed limitations to avoid escalating the conflict further. Despite this, Ukraine has continued its own attacks on Russian targets.

Iran’s Denial and Ongoing International Tensions

Iran has denied supplying missiles to Russia, labeling such actions as inhumane and detrimental to peace negotiations. The U.S. and its allies have warned Iran against transferring military equipment to Russia, while ongoing intelligence reports suggest a growing defense alliance involving Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Upcoming Discussions on Ukraine’s Defense

President Biden is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Friday to discuss support for Ukraine’s defense amidst these rising tensions.

