UN Reports Shooting at Humanitarian Vehicle in Gaza, Urges Improved Coordination

The UN reported that an armoured humanitarian vehicle in Gaza was shot at by Israeli forces, highlighting failures in coordination and stressing the need for improved protection and adherence to humanitarian law.

The United Nations has reported that one of its humanitarian vehicles in Gaza, marked with the organisation’s insignia, was fired upon 10 times by Israeli forces, including shots targeting its front windows, while it was part of a convoy fully coordinated with the Israeli army.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated on Wednesday that the two staff members in the vehicle were unharmed. He referred to comments made by a senior UN official, who requested anonymity, two days ago to journalists about the need for armoured vehicles in Gaza.

The incident underscored the importance of this, as the armoured vehicle saved the lives of the staff members and revealed that current coordination mechanisms are ineffective.

Dujarric assured that the UN would continue to work with the Israeli army to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The international spokesperson stressed the necessity for all parties to respect international humanitarian law at all times, which includes the protection of civilians and the provision of their basic needs, such as food, water, shelter, and health care, wherever they are in Gaza.

He clarified that this applies to those under evacuation orders, whether they have moved or not, indicating that those who leave must be given sufficient time to depart, safe routes, and safe areas to which they can go.