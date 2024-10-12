Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
UNISFA Initiative: Indian Troops Educate Sudan Women on Pregnancy Care

To promote the importance of tracking pregnancy progress and medical check-ups, the Indian Battalion also distributed handbooks to the women who participated in the session.

UNISFA Initiative: Indian Troops Educate Sudan Women on Pregnancy Care

In a significant outreach effort under the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Indian troops deployed in Abyei conducted a comprehensive awareness session on the Do’s and Don’ts of Pregnancy for the women of Rumajak village.

The initiative is aimed at improving maternal health in the region. As many as 24 women and nine girls from the local community attended the session.

The session conducted by Indian troops was led by Captain Jaspreet Kaur, leader of the coveted Female Engagement Team, and Major Abhijith S, Medical Officer of the Indian Battalion.
The session was focused on critical practices for maintaining a safe and healthy pregnancy, including nutritional guidelines, common health risks, and prenatal care.

To promote the importance of tracking pregnancy progress and medical check-ups, the Indian Battalion also distributed handbooks to the women who participated in the session. These handbooks will help the participants to record health information and medication schedules throughout their pregnancies.

The local woman appreciated Indian troops for conducting the session, noting that it provided crucial information that many were not aware of previously. The local women called for more such educational engagements in the future, recognising the Indian troops’ efforts in supporting the health and empowerment of their community.

The initiative was part of the Indian Battalion’s ongoing commitment to community support and humanitarian efforts in Abyei, demonstrating their broader mandate under the United Nations to promote peace, stability, and welfare.

An all-woman platoon of peacekeepers from India landed in Abeyi in 2023. The all-women platoon, which was welcomed by UNISFA, joined forces serving in Abyei, reaffirming India’s continued commitment to the implementation of the UN mandate in the region.

“All-women platoon from #India recently deployed to UNISFA, has arrived in Abyei, and is deployed in Rumajak and Dokura in sector center. The Indian battalion plays a valuable role in maintaining peace and stability in Abyei,” the UN mission had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In another post on X, the UN mission wrote, “UNISFA is excited to welcome the deployment of the single largest all-women platoon of peacekeepers in recent years from India. They join @IndBatt serving in Abyei. The deployment reaffirms India’s continued commitment to implementation of the UNISFA mandate.”

(Inputs from ANI)

