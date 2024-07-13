UP Man Bitten By Snake 7 Times in 40 Days, Situation Crticical

In a surprising development, a 24-year-old man named Vikas Dubey in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly suffered snake bites seven times in 40 days. However, authorities will investigate the incidents with a team of three doctors to verify the bites and gather more information.

Responding to the situation, Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Nayan Giri mentioned that the victim has asked for financial assistance from authorities.

“The victim came to the Collectorate and explained that he had spent a lot on treating the snake bites. Now, he has requested financial help. I advised him to visit a government hospital where he can receive anti-snake venom for free,” Giri said on Friday.

He also expressed skepticism about the situation where someone gets bitten by a snake every Saturday.

“We need to confirm if these are actual snake bites. We also need to assess the doctor’s skills who treated him. It’s unusual for someone to be bitten by a snake every Saturday, admitted to the same hospital each time, and recover within a day,” he added.

The Chief Medical Officer further stated that a team of three doctors has been assembled to investigate the matter.

“We decided to form a team to look into the case. After gathering all the facts, we will provide an update to the public,” he said.

According to officials, every time Vikas Dubey was bitten by a snake, he was promptly taken to the hospital and recovered after receiving treatment.