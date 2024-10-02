An Arizona man faces a murder charge after authorities allege he decapitated his mother before her surprise birthday party on Friday. The woman was expected to attend a family gathering to celebrate her birthday but did not arrive.

A call was made to the police around 11:41 p.m. Friday, reporting that a family member inside a Glendale home, about 10 miles northwest of Phoenix, had been decapitated. Upon arrival, officers discovered the front door of the small apartment open, a running shower, and blood in the vicinity. They also found 49-year-old Teresa De Jesus Cruz Rubio under a blanket.

Attempt to clean knives

Authorities noted that the victim had stab wounds on her abdomen, chest, and arms. Officers searched the home for other occupants and discovered a knife block in the kitchen sink with several knives. Investigators noted that one of the knives had hair and blood on it, suggesting an attempt to clean the knives.

The victim’s sister last spoke to her around 3:40 p.m. Friday. Concerned when Rubio did not arrive, her family attempted to enter the house but found the doors and windows locked, with no signs of forced entry. A locksmith assisted the family in entering the home shortly before 11:30 p.m., where they found Rubio deceased and called the police.

Gonzalez has mental health conditions

Hoskin mentioned that the victim’s sister had recently allowed her to drive a burgundy GMC Yukon SUV, which was missing from the residence. The victim’s son, 25-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez, lived with her and had recently been released from jail on an unrelated matter with another agency. Hoskin indicated that Gonzalez has mental health conditions, which family members discussed with detectives.

Family members expressed to police that they believed Gonzalez was capable of killing his mother, as per reports. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and traffic cameras, noting the GMC Yukon was seen in the area between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. with Gonzalez driving but never returning to the apartment.

Arizona investigators

Investigators later identified the GMC Yukon as a stolen vehicle, which was found in a gas station parking lot. Detectives began monitoring the car and surrounding area and observed Gonzalez going back and forth to the vehicle. He was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers noted evidence of blood on his body and clothing, along with injuries to his hands and arms.

During questioning, Gonzalez confessed to stabbing his mother and mentioned cutting off her head. He reportedly stated that his mother had picked him up from jail and dropped him off at her house. He also claimed to have smoked methamphetamines with a Black man riding a bike in the neighborhood, stating that the man told him to stab his mother, assuring him she wouldn’t feel anything.

Charges agaainst Gonzalez by Arizona authorities

Detectives found no evidence supporting the claims of another suspect. The investigation remains ongoing. Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, a felony, and theft of a means of transportation.

Hoskin described the decapitation as “horrific” for both the family members who discovered the victim and the detectives involved in the case. He noted the trauma it caused to the community, which is concerned about local crime.

Jose Santiago, the police department’s media manager, mentioned that Gonzalez had likely been released for only 24 hours before the incident. The police department is offering mental health resources to its employees working on the case and has the Glendale Family Advocacy Center to assist victims and their families. Gonzalez is currently being held on a cash bond of $1 million.

