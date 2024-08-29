US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Strengthen Cooperation on Key Issues

Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi held talks in Beijing, agreeing to enhance communication and cooperation on key issues like drug control and climate action.

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and agreed on maintaining robust communication and advancing cooperation in fields such as drug control, law enforcement, migration, and climate action.

Notably, Sullivan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit to China.

Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, in a post on X, said, “Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed a new round of interaction between the two countries’ heads of state in the near future.”

In his post, Feng elaborated on the developments between the two nations. “The two sides agreed to continue to implement the important consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting between the two Presidents; maintain high-level exchanges and communication at all levels; continue cooperation in drug control, law enforcement, repatriation of illegal immigrants, and climate change mitigation; and hold a video call between theater leaders of the two militaries and the 2nd round of China-US intergovernmental dialogue on AI at an appropriate time,” the post said.

Sullivan is the first US national security advisor to visit China in eight years. During the term of President Barack Obama, Susan Rice traveled to China in 2016.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters in Washington on August 26 that Sullivan’s visit will include meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over the course of two days, August 27 through August 29.

“This trip marks the fifth meeting between Wang and Sullivan. The channel between the National Security Advisor and the Director has played an important role in responsibly managing the competition and the tension between our two countries,” Kirby had said.

Sullivan’s trip to China was discussed by President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping at the Woodside Summit in November 2023 in the US.

Sullivan’s visit will be his fifth face-to-face meeting with Wang and comes ahead of the US presidential elections to be held in November this year.