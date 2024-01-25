US Senators Bid Farewell to Ambassador Sandhu

US lawmakers And officials gathered at the India House in Washington to bid farewell to Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, concluding his diplomatic mission on January 31, 2024. Notable attendees included Senators Mark Warner, Amy Klobuchar, and Jon Ossoff, along with White House Director of National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta. The event celebrated Sandhu’s contributions to strengthening India-US relations.

Senator Mark Warner commended the outgoing ambassador, emphasizing the foundation of the bilateral relationship on shared values and democracy. Senator Klobuchar acknowledged the enduring strength of the relationship and the growing trade ties, while Senator Ossoff praised Sandhu for his role in expanding agricultural trade between Georgia and India.

White House Director Rahul Gupta highlighted Sandhu’s legacy, emphasizing the ambassador’s efforts to deepen the relationship beyond government channels, recognizing the importance of the diaspora community.

The Sikh community also honored Ambassador Sandhu, with US Senator Joe Manchin and White House senior adviser John Podesta presiding over the event. Podesta expressed confidence in Sandhu’s future endeavors, noting the strong partnership and friendship developed during his tenure.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, born on January 23, 1963, has extensive experience in US affairs, having served twice in the Indian Mission in Washington DC. He assumed the role of Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020. Sandhu’s diplomatic career spans over 30 years, including notable roles such as Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington DC, High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, and Consul General in Frankfurt.

During his tenure, Sandhu played a pivotal role in facilitating then-President Donald Trump’s India visit and sustaining the momentum in bilateral ties. The farewell event celebrated his contributions to fostering strong India-US relations. Senator Klobuchar said, “We know there are challenges ahead but this is a relationship between our countries that has always been strong and is always moving in the right direction…We are so proud of them in Minnesota and what they have contributed. We see a growing trade relationship. We see our companies doing more and more business with India. And I had a delightful time discussing with the prime minister. And as Senator Warner remembers, a lot of the members when we were in India wanted to discuss complex issues of national security.”

Sandhu has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities – as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.

He was an Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997 and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.

In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Ambassador Sandhu started his diplomatic career in the former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political)/Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kyiv from 1992 to 1994.