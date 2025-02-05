Valmiki Saints Laud Yogi Government’s Role In Mahakumbh’s Grandeur And Unity

The Ravidas and Valmiki communities are working together in Italy to preserve and promote Indian traditions all over the world. The far-reaching influence of these spiritual teachings is reflected in such efforts.

Mahakumbh-2025, which is going on, is turning out to be a very powerful symbol of unity, beyond sectarian boundaries and uniting all walks of life. This is an historic gathering in line with the vision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for creating an inclusive spiritual event where people from different communities and faiths come together to celebrate faith, devotion, and cultural heritage. This Maha Kumbh, a transformative experience for all, witnessed participation from every sect, though the Valmiki community made a sizeable presence.

An important step in this direction is the establishment of a statue of Maharishi Valmiki at Prayagraj, undertaken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The action has really brought a lot of pride and acceptance to the minds of the Valmiki people. Maharishi Valmiki, being considered the writer of the Ramayana, is not only an important figure in Indian spirituality but also an emblem of social justice and transformation. His legacy continues to inspire millions worldwide, particularly in the marginalised sections.

Recognition of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Efforts

Representing Valmiki saints, the President of All India Maharishi Valmiki Sadhu Akhara Parishad professed great gratitude towards CM Yogi for his significant contributions to uplifting their community. “Yogi is our Guru brother. His contribution to the upliftment of society is unforgettable,” he said, referring to the Chief Minister’s commitment to social equality.

The installation of the statue of Lord Valmiki in Prayagraj and Ayodhya and the renaming of the Maharishi Valmiki Airport at Ayodhya further emphasizes that the state pays homage to the great saint and his legacy. These symbolic actions not only acknowledge the importance of Maharishi Valmiki but also remind of the Mahakumbh that unites various sects as they come for devotion and worship.

Special Yagya and Havan ceremonies were also performed under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Bal Yogi Swami Pragat Nath Maharaj. This provided an opportunity for a vast group of saints and devotees from across India and abroad. The Head Pastor of the All India Maharishi Valmiki Sadhu Akhara Parishad, Swami Pragat Nath Maharaj, pointed out that reverence of Lord Valmiki has not boundaries to the country only. The Valmiki community is deeply culturally bound to many nations, such as Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Here, Lord Valmiki temples have been set up, and daily Ramayan recitations, bhajan-satsangs, and langars are conducted. This helps promote a spiritual sense of belonging within the Valmiki diaspora worldwide, maintaining and spreading Indian culture abroad. Swami Ji mentioned that, for the last 12 years, in Italy, intense research has been done on Lord Ram and the Valmiki Ramayana, and foreign scholars have been studying ancient manuscripts and tracing the life and teachings of Lord Ram.

The Ravidas and Valmiki communities are working together in Italy to preserve and promote Indian traditions all over the world. The far-reaching influence of these spiritual teachings is reflected in such efforts.

The work for uplifting the Valmiki community spans more than a century. The Mahamandaleshwar Pragat Nath Maharaj trace these efforts from when Valmiki Gyan Ashram established in England in 1920; the aim was to create awareness of their heritage and rights. New temples in recent years in countries like Canada and the UK have been consecrated, with plans for newer ones in locations like Dubai and Kuwait. This will continue the global presence of the Valmiki community in the coming days.

The CM, Yogi Adityanath, has worked towards the opportunities of the education and employment spheres for the backward classes, specially the Valmiki community, but Swami Pragat Nath Maharaj called for efforts to be directed towards their more effective integration with the mainstream society so that these communities can themselves contribute to the nation’s advancement.

Mahamandaleshwar Pragat Nath Maharaj said on the sacred occasion of Mahakumbh, “Ganga Maiya is the mother of all, and in her presence, everyone is equal.” He further emphasized that the essence of Indian culture lies in inclusivity, where the virtue of bathing in the Mahakumbh is accessible to all, irrespective of their social or economic background. This philosophy encapsulates the true spirit of the Mahakumbh, a place where people from all walks of life come together to renew their spiritual connection.

The Mahakumbh has hence not only reinstated in-depth and universal roots of the Sanatan culture but also strengthened social inclusion- a role predominantly performed by Valmikis to preserve the legacy and facilitate it further through various traditions and activities. Installations of statues for Lord Valmiki with other government gestures prove to mark an overall reverence to this history and to seek uniformity within all sects.

