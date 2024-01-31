Varanasi Court Allows Hindu Prayers at Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

In a major victory for the Hindu side, a Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court has asked district administration to make the necessary arrangements in the next seven days.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side said, ” …Puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform Puja…”

“Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days,”

The mosque has four ‘tahkhanas’ (cellars) in the basement out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family who used to live here.

Vyas had petitioned that as hereditary pujari he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume pooja.