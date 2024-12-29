VIDEO: First Commercial Flight Successfully Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Senior representatives from a number of government and aviation organizations, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Customs, Immigration, and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), participated in the water salute to commemorate the occasion.

On Sunday, December 29, the first commercial flight successfully landed at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). An Indigo Airlines A320 departed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and touched down without incident on the recently built 08/26 runway at NMIA.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Navi Mumbai International Airport successfully conducts first flight validation test. Water cannon salute was given to an Indigo Airlines A320 aircraft which landed successfully. pic.twitter.com/zEKbpRdKrT — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024

Senior representatives from a number of government and aviation organizations, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Customs, Immigration, and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), participated in the water salute to commemorate the occasion.

“The successful completion of the validation flight is a major milestone, and we are now one step closer to operationalizing the airport,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, describing the day as “momentous” for the airport.

After months of technical testing, the airport’s Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) and Instrument Landing System (ILS) have been calibrated and are now in their first commercial operation. To ensure that the airport’s air navigation and safety systems were ready, the actual flight was carried out as part of the validation process. In order to complete the airport’s aerodrome license, which is necessary for the airport’s operational clearance, the DGCA will then review the flight data following a safe landing.

Navi Mumbai Airport

The Electronic Aeronautical Information Publication (eAIP) will now publish NMIA’s flight procedures following a successful trial, marking yet another significant step toward the airport’s international recognition.

The airport is expected to begin domestic flight operations in May 2025, with a grand opening date of April 17, 2025. In addition to alleviating some of the strain on Mumbai’s current airport, this will greatly improve the Navi Mumbai region’s connectivity and economic growth.

When completed, NMIA, which will be built in phases over 1,160 hectares, is anticipated to hold up to 20 million passengers annually and 800,000 tons of cargo. By the time the project is finished, the airport should be able to handle more than 90 million passengers annually.

A joint venture between Adani Airports Holdings Limited, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), and CIDCO will share the development, which is expected to cost Rs 16,700 crore. The concessioning authority is being operated by CIDCO. Navi Mumbai’s long-term economic growth will be supported by improved infrastructure and connectivity.

By successfully completing the validation flight, NMIA will get one step closer to its operational launch, ushering in a new era of aviation in India and solidifying Navi Mumbai’s position as a key regional transportation hub.

