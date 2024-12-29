Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

VIDEO: First Commercial Flight Successfully Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Senior representatives from a number of government and aviation organizations, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Customs, Immigration, and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), participated in the water salute to commemorate the occasion.

VIDEO: First Commercial Flight Successfully Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport

On Sunday, December 29, the first commercial flight successfully landed at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). An Indigo Airlines A320 departed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and touched down without incident on the recently built 08/26 runway at NMIA.

Senior representatives from a number of government and aviation organizations, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Customs, Immigration, and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), participated in the water salute to commemorate the occasion.

“The successful completion of the validation flight is a major milestone, and we are now one step closer to operationalizing the airport,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, describing the day as “momentous” for the airport.

After months of technical testing, the airport’s Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) and Instrument Landing System (ILS) have been calibrated and are now in their first commercial operation. To ensure that the airport’s air navigation and safety systems were ready, the actual flight was carried out as part of the validation process. In order to complete the airport’s aerodrome license, which is necessary for the airport’s operational clearance, the DGCA will then review the flight data following a safe landing.

Navi Mumbai Airport

The Electronic Aeronautical Information Publication (eAIP) will now publish NMIA’s flight procedures following a successful trial, marking yet another significant step toward the airport’s international recognition.

The airport is expected to begin domestic flight operations in May 2025, with a grand opening date of April 17, 2025. In addition to alleviating some of the strain on Mumbai’s current airport, this will greatly improve the Navi Mumbai region’s connectivity and economic growth.

When completed, NMIA, which will be built in phases over 1,160 hectares, is anticipated to hold up to 20 million passengers annually and 800,000 tons of cargo. By the time the project is finished, the airport should be able to handle more than 90 million passengers annually.

A joint venture between Adani Airports Holdings Limited, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), and CIDCO will share the development, which is expected to cost Rs 16,700 crore. The concessioning authority is being operated by CIDCO. Navi Mumbai’s long-term economic growth will be supported by improved infrastructure and connectivity.

By successfully completing the validation flight, NMIA will get one step closer to its operational launch, ushering in a new era of aviation in India and solidifying Navi Mumbai’s position as a key regional transportation hub.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather Update: Mild Morning And AQI Details For December 29, 2024

Filed under

indigo flight navi mumbai international airport

Advertisement

Also Read

First Virat Kohli, Now Australian Media Mocks Rohit Sharma As ‘Crybaby’

First Virat Kohli, Now Australian Media Mocks Rohit Sharma As ‘Crybaby’

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Ballot Paper Voting, Suspects Trust In EVMs

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Ballot Paper Voting, Suspects Trust In EVMs

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance...

WB Police Urges MEA To Tighten Passport Verification Amid Rising Rackets

WB Police Urges MEA To Tighten Passport Verification Amid Rising Rackets

Dietician Reveals ‘Only Two Foods’ Causes Cancer, ‘Sugar is Not One Of Them’

Dietician Reveals ‘Only Two Foods’ Causes Cancer, ‘Sugar is Not One Of Them’

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox