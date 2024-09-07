Vikrant Massey’s Wife Shocked by His Transformation in Sector 36 Poster

Actor Vikrant Massey is generating buzz with his upcoming role in Netflix’s Sector 36, a film reportedly inspired by the Nithari killings. Massey, who plays a serial killer in the movie, has undergone a dramatic transformation for the role, leaving even his wife surprised.

The film’s first poster, featuring Massey with a distinctive moustache and intense gaze, sparked curiosity and admiration. When asked about the poster, Vikrant shared an amusing anecdote: his wife, Sheetal Thakur, initially did not recognize him. “When I showed her the poster, she said, ‘Bohot accha hai. Kaun hai?’ (It’s really nice. Who is it?),” Massey recounted with a laugh.

Massey, who recently welcomed a son with Thakur, expressed his dedication to exploring new looks and personalities as an actor. He credited the film’s director, Aditya Nimbalkar, for visualizing the character’s appearance. In addition to the moustache, Massey wore lenses to help him blend in with the crowd, reflecting a typical look for men in Tier-II cities.

In an interview, Massey noted that his own reaction to the transformation was positive. He admitted that while he was initially satisfied with his new look, it took his wife a while to adjust. “She was honestly shocked. For 10 minutes, she was zooming in on the photo to see if it was actually me. Many people had the same reaction, and I’m happy we achieved that,” he said.

Massey also discussed the emotional impact of portraying such a dark character. He acknowledged the challenges of disconnecting from the role after filming. “There were nights when I couldn’t sleep, and I struggled at times. But I’ve learned over the years to leave my characters on set. It does affect you, but you manage to switch off,” he explained.

Sector 36 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 13.