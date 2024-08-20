Viral Video: Passenger Exposes Reckless Riding of Rapido Driver

Regular users of Rapido bike services are in for a shock as a viral video circulating on Instagram reveals a startling incident that raises serious concerns about passenger safety. The video, which has garnered over 1.2 million views, shows a Rapido driver risking his life and that of his passenger by watching YouTube videos while riding. Despite the widespread attention, Rapido has yet to issue an official statement regarding the alarming incident.

The video was recorded by a passenger en route to the airport at night. In the clip, the driver can be seen fixated on his phone screen, watching match highlights on YouTube Shorts. The passenger, visibly anxious, nervously smiles at the camera while pointing out the driver’s reckless behavior. The video further reveals a series of close calls, including a near collision with a pedestrian and a parked car. In a humorous yet concerning twist, the passenger mentions that he’s wearing an “Avengers” helmet for safety, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Sharing the video on Instagram, the passenger captioned it, “Brother, drive while looking at the road. What are you doing, man? He is watching match highlights.” The accompanying text in the video read, “POV: You took Rapido to the airport, rider is watching YouTube Shorts while riding.”

Also read: Viral Video: TikTok Trend “Very Demure, Very Mindful” Takes the Internet by Storm

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Chand Bandi (@chefsaichand)

Reactions on the video

The viral video has sparked a wave of reactions and concerns from social media users. One user commented, “Once a Rapido driver asked me to drive because he was too drunk and couldn’t see the road properly.” Another user raised an important question, asking, “Shouldn’t this be punishable? I mean, he’s putting the passengers and people on the road’s lives at risk.”

Other users expressed concern for the passenger’s safety, advising, “You could have asked him to stop watching or get off and cancel the ride and book another one, please don’t risk your life by staying calm. Please address any kind of discomfort you feel in a ride.” Some comments took a lighter tone, with one person joking, “The best thing about this whole ride is the Avengers helmet,” while another shared their own alarming experience, saying, “One guy was playing some kind of rummy games on his mobile while driving.”

The incident has also reignited discussions about the safety of using bike-hailing services like Rapido. One user expressed their reluctance, saying, “I have never taken a Rapido and with the stories I hear, I am never taking one. And that helmet? No way.”

This is not the first time Rapido has faced scrutiny over safety concerns. In June, a Google software engineer reported a similarly troubling incident involving a Rapido rider. The woman recounted how she suffered bruises on her hands and legs when her rider, who disregarded traffic rules, collided with a car. Sharing images of her injuries, she stated, “Never taking a Rapido bike again.”