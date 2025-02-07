Home
Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display Details

Vivo V50 series set to launch in India on February 17, featuring advanced camera technology and AI capabilities. Stay tuned for more updates.

Vivo V50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for February 17 In India, Expected Price And Display Details


Vivo has officially announced the launch of its latest V-series smartphones, which are anticipated to include the Vivo V50 and Vivo V50 Pro. The grand unveiling is set for February 17 at noon, and fans of the brand are eagerly awaiting the new additions. Known for their impressive camera capabilities, the V-series has consistently delivered cutting-edge photography features, and the V50 series promises to continue this tradition.

In the weeks leading up to the launch, Vivo has been steadily teasing details about the upcoming handsets. The recurring phrase “so pro” in promotional materials suggests that the V50 series will bring notable enhancements to its camera technology. Vivo’s collaboration with Zeiss for advanced lens technology will continue, adding to the anticipation surrounding the camera’s performance.

Design and Build

Teasers shared by Vivo have provided key insights into the design of the V50 series. The devices will feature a dual-camera system housed within a compact, circular module. Below the camera unit, there’s a subtle design extension that accommodates a small LED ring for flash, hinting at improved low-light photography capabilities.

The images also confirm that the volume rocker and power button will be positioned along the right edge of the handset. The design showcases slightly rounded edges, contributing to a comfortable grip. The display appears nearly flat but has a subtle curve towards the edges, offering a balanced experience for users who appreciate both flat and curved screen designs.

A particularly striking element revealed in the teaser is the color of the device. One of the showcased models sports a deep wine hue, a relatively uncommon shade in the smartphone market. Alongside this, Vivo has also confirmed that the V50 series will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) features, though specifics remain under wraps.

Camera Capabilities

As with previous iterations, the V50 series is expected to place a strong emphasis on camera capabilities. The dual-camera system, coupled with Vivo’s ongoing partnership with Zeiss, is likely to deliver professional-grade photography features. The teaser campaign’s focus on the phrase “so pro” indicates that significant enhancements in camera technology are on the horizon. Whether it’s low-light performance, advanced imaging options, or AI-driven photography, Vivo aims to set a new standard with the V50 series.

Expected Price and Availability

Full specifications and pricing details will be disclosed at the official launch. However, based on last year’s Vivo V40 series, which debuted in India at a starting price of ₹34,999, the V50 series is expected to follow a similar pricing structure. The Vivo V50 Pro, in particular, is likely to be priced under ₹50,000, making it an attractive option for those seeking high-end features without breaking the bank.

As the countdown to February 17 begins, the anticipation for the Vivo V50 series is building. With its focus on professional-grade photography, advanced AI features, and a striking design, the V50 series is poised to make a significant impact in the smartphone market. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches, and get ready to explore the next generation of V-series smartphones from Vivo.

