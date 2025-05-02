Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Top News»
  Vizhinjam Port Set for Inauguration; Babu Credits Adani Group's Role

Vizhinjam Port Set for Inauguration; Babu Credits Adani Group’s Role

The Vizhinjam port, with a natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters, is strategically located near one of the world’s busiest sea trade routes.

Vizhinjam Port Set for Inauguration; Babu Credits Adani Group’s Role


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport to the nation on Friday. The Rs 8,900-crore project, located near Thiruvananthapuram, marks India’s first dedicated container transshipment port and a major milestone in the maritime sector. AS Suresh Babu, former Managing Director and CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL), praised Adani Group for overcoming challenges during construction. “Given the difficulties and hurdles faced during the construction period, only Adani (Group) could have completed this project. They understand Indian conditions, particularly those in Kerala,” he told ANI.

Adani’s Experience Crucial to Overcoming Challenges

AS Suresh Babu emphasized that Adani Group’s port-building experience played a decisive role. “Their expertise and experience in building and operating ports was crucial in the project and making it operational,” he said. He noted that the project faced several hurdles during execution, but Adani Group’s understanding of the terrain and local conditions helped resolve those issues efficiently.

Strategic Importance for India’s Maritime Growth

The Vizhinjam port, with a natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters, is strategically located near one of the world’s busiest sea trade routes.The port will help India reduce reliance on foreign ports for transshipment, strengthen global trade participation, and improve logistics efficiency. The port is a key priority project under the central government’s maritime development initiatives and aligns with the broader Viksit Bharat vision.

Boost to Local Economy and Infrastructure

Babu also highlighted the port’s potential impact on local development. “As far as Thiruvananthapuram is concerned, this is a significant development. We are getting an international trans-shipment port here,” he said. He added that supporting infrastructure, including the outer ring road, rail links, and national highway connections, are currently in the planning stage. These developments are expected to spur regional growth and industrial activity.

Employment Generation and National Impact

According to Babu, the project will generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities. “With these developments, I foresee a bright future for area development and the emergence of a new industrial culture,” he said. “This project is not just for Thiruvananthapuram or Kerala—it is for India. It represents a major infrastructure milestone in the maritime sector.”

