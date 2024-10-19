Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Vladimir Putin Suffering From Health Issues? Seen Repeatedly Scratching His Face

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked fresh health concerns after being seen repeatedly scratching his face and back during a recent public appearance.

Vladimir Putin Suffering From Health Issues? Seen Repeatedly Scratching His Face

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked fresh health concerns after being seen repeatedly scratching his face and back during a recent public appearance. The 72-year-old leader’s behavior raised eyebrows as he met with sports officials in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, where he also visited a new fencing center. Putin was observed rubbing the back of his head and itching, leading to speculation about his well-being following a series of hospital visits.

These incidents come just after the Kremlin dismissed rumors about Putin’s health, insisting that he is in good condition. Russian state media echoed this, stating that his medical appointments were “routine” and unrelated to any serious health issues. Putin, who is rumored to have undergone Botox treatments to maintain a youthful appearance, had already been seen scratching during previous events, further fueling speculation.

Adding to the unusual circumstances of Putin’s visit were strict security measures that disrupted local schools. Children were instructed to stay home and attend online classes, with some schools citing viral infection concerns as the reason. However, it coincided with Putin’s attendance at the “Russia — A Sports Power” forum, where he met Paralympians and criticized the politicization of sports by Western countries.

During the forum, Putin also voiced concerns over the financial barriers preventing underprivileged children in Russia from participating in sports. He called for a return to the Soviet-era system of free access to training for talented young athletes, lamenting that families are now required to pay for sports activities. Recalling his own childhood, Putin emphasized that he could not have achieved his status as a USSR Master of Sports in Sambo and Judo if his family had been burdened by costs. He urged the authorities to ensure free sports opportunities for low-income and large families.

This rare public outing, along with the scratching incidents, has intensified both speculation about Putin’s health and discussions about his policies on sports and education.

Also Read: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed, Shot In Head, Finger Detached: Here Are Key Details

Health Issues Scratching His Face vladimir putin
