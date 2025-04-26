Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • Watch | Fan Jumps From Tree Onto Vijay’s Vehicle During Coimbatore Campaign

Watch | Fan Jumps From Tree Onto Vijay’s Vehicle During Coimbatore Campaign

Vijay’s Coimbatore campaign turned chaotic when a fan jumped from a tree onto his vehicle. The incident quickly went viral, with the internet divided on fan behavior.

Watch | Fan Jumps From Tree Onto Vijay’s Vehicle During Coimbatore Campaign


During a political campaign in Coimbatore on Saturday, Tamil actor and politician Vijay had a shocking encounter with an overzealous fan. The incident, which has quickly gone viral, showed a fan jumping down from a tree onto the actor’s vehicle, leaving Vijay visibly stunned for a few moments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As Vijay waved at the crowd gathered around his vehicle, the unanticipated commotion came from behind. Turning around, he saw a fan leaping from a nearby tree, landing on his vehicle. For a brief moment, Vijay seemed taken aback but quickly helped the fan to his feet. The fan, wearing the party’s scarf, seemed overjoyed to meet his idol, while Vijay calmly continued his engagement with the crowd.

Following the first dramatic leap, another fan attempted to climb onto the vehicle, prompting Vijay’s security team to step in and restore order. The situation escalated as more fans tried to approach the actor, prompting Vijay to head inside the vehicle as security worked to control the chaos.

The moment was captured in videos that soon flooded social media platforms, sparking a range of reactions. One user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disbelief, questioning the fan’s behavior: “What kind of nonsense is this? Falling from a tree to watch an actor turned politician. Do Vijay’s fans have brains?” Another user humorously speculated, “Is this planned, it seems?” Some even joked that the fan had recreated a famous scene from Vijay’s movie Pokiri, calling it a real-life action sequence.

Viral Videos Spark Debate on Fan Behavior

The video quickly gained attention, with netizens expressing mixed opinions. While some found it amusing, others criticized the fan’s extreme actions. Several users used the term ‘Paithiyam’ (madness) to describe the fan’s behavior, with some questioning whether it was planned for publicity.

Vijay, known for his role as a successful actor and now a politician with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has always attracted a loyal fan base. However, this incident raised concerns about the safety and conduct of fans at public events. Despite the momentary chaos, Vijay remained calm, ensuring that the fan received attention while his security team handled the situation.

ALSO READ: Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu

Filed under


newsx

Government Issues Advisory Banning Live Coverage Of Defence Operations After Pahalgam Terror Attack | National...
newsx

IDFC FIRST Bank Q4 FY25 Net Profit Falls 58% To Rs 304 Crore; Board Approves...
In a strong show of solid

Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Support In Call With PM Modi
Citing an anecdote from t

‘If Someone Turns To Evil’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cites Ramayana, Says The ‘King Must...
newsx

Hero Of Pahalgam: How Rayees Ahmad Bhatt Risked His Life To Save Tourists In A...
newsx

Punjab Kings Take On Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens As Shreyas Iyer’s Form Raises...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Government Issues Advisory Banning Live Coverage Of Defence Operations After Pahalgam Terror Attack | National Security Alert

Government Issues Advisory Banning Live Coverage Of Defence Operations After Pahalgam Terror Attack | National...

IDFC FIRST Bank Q4 FY25 Net Profit Falls 58% To Rs 304 Crore; Board Approves Rs 7,500 Crore Fundraising

IDFC FIRST Bank Q4 FY25 Net Profit Falls 58% To Rs 304 Crore; Board Approves...

Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Support In Call With PM Modi

Iran President Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Support In Call With PM Modi

‘If Someone Turns To Evil’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cites Ramayana, Says The ‘King Must Perform His Duty’ After J&K Attack

‘If Someone Turns To Evil’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cites Ramayana, Says The ‘King Must...

Hero Of Pahalgam: How Rayees Ahmad Bhatt Risked His Life To Save Tourists In A Terror Attack

Hero Of Pahalgam: How Rayees Ahmad Bhatt Risked His Life To Save Tourists In A...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After