Watch | Fan Jumps From Tree Onto Vijay’s Vehicle During Coimbatore Campaign

Vijay’s Coimbatore campaign turned chaotic when a fan jumped from a tree onto his vehicle. The incident quickly went viral, with the internet divided on fan behavior.

During a political campaign in Coimbatore on Saturday, Tamil actor and politician Vijay had a shocking encounter with an overzealous fan. The incident, which has quickly gone viral, showed a fan jumping down from a tree onto the actor’s vehicle, leaving Vijay visibly stunned for a few moments.

As Vijay waved at the crowd gathered around his vehicle, the unanticipated commotion came from behind. Turning around, he saw a fan leaping from a nearby tree, landing on his vehicle. For a brief moment, Vijay seemed taken aback but quickly helped the fan to his feet. The fan, wearing the party’s scarf, seemed overjoyed to meet his idol, while Vijay calmly continued his engagement with the crowd.

Following the first dramatic leap, another fan attempted to climb onto the vehicle, prompting Vijay’s security team to step in and restore order. The situation escalated as more fans tried to approach the actor, prompting Vijay to head inside the vehicle as security worked to control the chaos.

The moment was captured in videos that soon flooded social media platforms, sparking a range of reactions. One user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed disbelief, questioning the fan’s behavior: “What kind of nonsense is this? Falling from a tree to watch an actor turned politician. Do Vijay’s fans have brains?” Another user humorously speculated, “Is this planned, it seems?” Some even joked that the fan had recreated a famous scene from Vijay’s movie Pokiri, calling it a real-life action sequence.

Viral Videos Spark Debate on Fan Behavior

The video quickly gained attention, with netizens expressing mixed opinions. While some found it amusing, others criticized the fan’s extreme actions. Several users used the term ‘Paithiyam’ (madness) to describe the fan’s behavior, with some questioning whether it was planned for publicity.

Vijay, known for his role as a successful actor and now a politician with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has always attracted a loyal fan base. However, this incident raised concerns about the safety and conduct of fans at public events. Despite the momentary chaos, Vijay remained calm, ensuring that the fan received attention while his security team handled the situation.

