WATCH: How The Indian Army Served Justice And Retaliated – Operation Sindoor Unleashed

In a thunderous answer to terror, the Indian Armed Forces didn’t just knock on the door—they kicked it down. On Wednesday, May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a no-nonsense precision strike targeting nine suspected terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes came days after the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national. This time, India skipped the warnings and let actions do the talking. With accuracy sharper than a sniper’s aim and restraint tighter than a drum, the Armed Forces sent a clear message: Justice wears combat boots.

Pakistan Army confirms India has launched an attack on Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor Missiles fired at Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur — confirmed by DG ISPR to Pakistani journalists. India goes after terror state Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ZQPIZxvN86 — primalkey (@primalkey) May 6, 2025

Ministry of Defence, Government of India: India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in… pic.twitter.com/sCGgvxJDPy — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 6, 2025

Nine Terror Camps Targeted

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian forces executed coordinated strikes on nine identified terror camps operating across the Line of Control (LoC). These camps, intelligence sources suggested, had served as launchpads and operational bases for orchestrating attacks inside Indian territory.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement.

A Response to a “Barbaric” Attack

The Ministry of Defence described the Pahalgam attack as “barbaric” and affirmed India’s commitment to ensuring accountability.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the Ministry stated.

The attack, which occurred just days prior, sparked widespread outrage and prompted demands for a strong and swift response from security agencies.

Military Precision, Strategic Restraint

Officials emphasized that the operation was carried out with a strategic intent to punish terrorists while avoiding any provocation of broader military conflict. The action highlighted the Indian military’s capability to act with precision and restraint, reinforcing its doctrine of measured retaliation.

