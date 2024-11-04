Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
WATCH: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely

According to the IAF, the fighter jet encountered an issue during the training session, forcing Wing Commander Mishra to take immediate action.

WATCH: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in a field near Agra today during a routine training sortie, prompting widespread attention after a viral video showed the aircraft hurtling towards the ground in a dangerous flat spin.

WATCH:

The IAF reported that the crash resulted from a “system malfunction” that occurred mid-flight, but the pilot, Wing Commander Manish Mishra, managed to eject safely after steering the jet away from populated areas, averting any damage to life or property.

The incident took place around 4:20 pm near Sonika village in the Kagraul area of Agra district. According to the IAF, the fighter jet encountered an issue during the training session, forcing Wing Commander Mishra to take immediate action. Despite the rapid descent and the MiG-29’s perilous flat spin, a type of uncontrolled, horizontal spinning motion that can be life-threatening the pilot successfully directed the aircraft away from residential zones before ejecting. He was later taken to the military hospital in Agra Cantt for medical evaluation.

“A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground, before ejecting safely,” the IAF posted on X.

It also confirmed that an official enquiry is underway to investigate the cause of the crash and determine if there were any further technical or mechanical issues involved.

This incident marks the second MiG-29 crash in recent months. On September 2, a similar incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, where a MiG-29 encountered a “critical technical snag” during flight, though the pilot was able to eject safely. The recurrent technical issues with the MiG-29 fleet have raised concerns over the reliability and safety of these fighter jets, despite extensive upgrades conducted by the IAF over the years.

The MiG-29, originally manufactured by the erstwhile USSR, was first introduced in 1983, with India procuring and inducting its own fleet in 1987. Over the years, the IAF has upgraded the MiG-29s to the MiG-29UPG standard, enhancing their avionics, weapon systems, and radar capabilities to align with contemporary fighter jet technology. Despite these upgrades, the aircraft has seen its share of malfunctions, which have prompted ongoing maintenance and review of the fleet’s operational readiness.

The IAF currently operates three squadrons of the upgraded MiG-29UPG, a testament to the jet’s historic role in India’s air defense. While the recent crashes are concerning, the IAF maintains that they are taking proactive steps to ensure both pilot safety and aircraft reliability.

The IAF has assured that more details will be available once the enquiry concludes, aiming to address any systemic issues and prevent future accidents.

A MiG-29 fighter jet Fighter jet crash agra mig 29 fighter jet crashes
