Watch; Man Wears Bra To Film ‘Viral Reel’ In Panipat Market, Shopkeeper Thrashes Him

In a bizarre incident in Haryana’s Panipat, a man dressed in a bra and performing a dance in a crowded market was physically assaulted by locals who deemed his actions obscene. The incident, which occurred in the bustling Insar Market, saw the man filming a video in the middle of the crowd, which drew the ire of several shopkeepers and passersby. The locals claimed that his dance, performed while dressed as a woman, made the women in the area uncomfortable and was inappropriate for public viewing.

The man, later identified as a self-proclaimed social media influencer, appeared to be filming a viral video, a move that has become common in today’s digital age. As part of his act, he was seen dancing provocatively in front of the crowd, apparently in an attempt to gain views and followers. However, his attempt to go viral quickly backfired. According to eyewitnesses, the man was confronted by locals who asked him to stop filming. When he refused, an altercation ensued, leading to a public beating.

In the footage captured by bystanders, a man can be seen grabbing the bra-clad youth and slapping him repeatedly as he pleads for mercy. The man, holding a shirt in his hand, shouts in distress while begging for the physical assault to stop. Amid his pleas, the locals are heard shouting expletives at him, expressing their disgust over his actions.

Locals explained that the man’s behavior had made women in the market uncomfortable, and they took matters into their own hands by physically stopping him. According to reports, when the man was questioned, he admitted to being a popular social media influencer, claiming that he had produced similar videos in the past. Despite his apology, the locals did not seem willing to let his actions go without consequence.

The incident highlights a growing issue with the lengths to which some social media influencers go to gain attention. With the rise of social media platforms and the pursuit of virality, many users are willing to cross boundaries, sometimes venturing into the absurd and the inappropriate, in hopes of gaining online fame.

Following the incident, there have been no reports of a formal police complaint being filed. However, locals reportedly warned the man against filming such videos in public spaces again, urging him to reconsider the impact of his actions. The man is said to have apologized, acknowledging that his attempt to gain online fame had crossed a line.

The video, which was shared widely on social media, attracted mixed reactions. Some users condemned the man’s actions, while others criticized the locals for resorting to physical violence to make their point. The incident raises questions about the limits of online content and the growing tension between personal freedom and public decency in the age of social media.

This strange and unsettling incident in Panipat serves as a reminder of the increasingly blurred lines between what is acceptable for online content and what crosses the boundary into obscenity. As the pressure to go viral grows, incidents like these highlight the consequences of pursuing internet fame at any cost.

