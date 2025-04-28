Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
  Watch Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Nearly Slaps Officer During Belagavi Rally, Sparks Controversy

Watch Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Nearly Slaps Officer During Belagavi Rally, Sparks Controversy

In an unexpected and highly controversial incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nearly slapped Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayan Bharamani during a public rally in Belagavi on Monday. The incident occurred after the venue, where Siddaramaiah was scheduled to speak, faced disruptions, with BJP women workers protesting nearby. WATCH: Belagavi: CM Siddaramaiah raises hand against […]

Watch Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Nearly Slaps Officer During Belagavi Rally, Sparks Controversy


In an unexpected and highly controversial incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nearly slapped Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayan Bharamani during a public rally in Belagavi on Monday. The incident occurred after the venue, where Siddaramaiah was scheduled to speak, faced disruptions, with BJP women workers protesting nearby.

WATCH:

The altercation took place when the Chief Minister, visibly frustrated, called the officer to the stage and publicly reprimanded him. “You, whoever you are, come here, what were you doing?” Siddaramaiah asked before raising his hand in an apparent attempt to slap the officer, though he stopped just before doing so.

The disruption at the rally led to heightened tension, with BJP workers’ protest adding to the confusion. Siddaramaiah’s frustration seemed to boil over in the face of the ongoing disturbances, which led to the confrontation with ASP Bharamani.

Following the incident, the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) party took to social media, strongly criticizing Siddaramaiah’s actions. In a post on the platform X, the JDS condemned the Chief Minister’s behavior, calling it “arrogant” and “disrespectful.” They specifically pointed out the misconduct of raising his hand against a police officer in a public setting.

The JDS further highlighted the temporary nature of political power, contrasting it with the lifelong service of government officers. The post stated: “Your term of power is only 5 years. But a government officer serves up to 60 years of age. Power is not permanent for anyone. Correct your misconduct.”

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with several political figures and citizens questioning the appropriateness of such an action by a sitting Chief Minister. The opposition parties have expressed their disapproval of the outburst, calling for Siddaramaiah to apologize for his behavior.

ALSO READ: Assam Steps Up Border Vigilance: Five Bangladeshi Nationals Deported

