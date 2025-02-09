‘Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, found himself at the center of controversy after a clip from his parody show India’s Got Latent went viral.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it forever?”

The question drew severe criticism online, with many netizens labeling him as “vulgar” and “perverse.”

"Would you watch your parents have sex everyday of your life or would you join in once " – Ranveer Allahbadia trying to be 'dank' This is the same guy who won an award from the Government of India and was officially felicitated by the Prime Minister.

Netizens Slam BeerBiceps

Social media users were quick to express outrage, calling Ranveer’s behavior offensive and in poor taste. One netizen commented, “On his podcast, he promotes Sanatan values, but it’s just a show for popularity. His true principles are far from what he portrays. He is a filthy creature who doesn’t even know what to joke about.”

Another wrote, “If vulgarity and obscenity had a limit, this man has crossed it.”

The backlash intensified as users highlighted Ranveer’s national recognition. Several netizens criticized the fact that he had previously won a national award presented by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

One user remarked, “This is the same guy who received an award from the Government of India and was felicitated by the Prime Minister.” Another added, “Ashwini Vaishnaw, you gave an award to this filthy creature. I hope you reconsider it.”

Nowadays, comedy has been reduced to abuses, vulgarity and unnecessary mocking. Jaspal Bhatti, Johnny Lever, and Raju Srivastava’s type of humor is missing. https://t.co/ALuseN4Kf8 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 9, 2025

No Official Statement Yet

Neither Ranveer Allahbadia nor the makers of India’s Got Latent have issued a statement addressing the controversy.

The show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is a parody of India’s Got Talent and features guest judges like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, who offer humorous critiques to participants. However, the viral clip has raised questions about the boundaries of humor and the responsibility of content creators in the digital space.

As the controversy continues to escalate, the audience awaits clarification from the YouTuber and the show’s producers.

