Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, found himself at the center of controversy after a clip from his parody show India’s Got Latent went viral.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent


Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, found himself at the center of controversy after a clip from his parody show India’s Got Latent went viral. In the video, Ranveer is heard asking a contestant an inappropriate question:
“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it forever?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The question drew severe criticism online, with many netizens labeling him as “vulgar” and “perverse.”

Netizens Slam BeerBiceps

Social media users were quick to express outrage, calling Ranveer’s behavior offensive and in poor taste. One netizen commented, “On his podcast, he promotes Sanatan values, but it’s just a show for popularity. His true principles are far from what he portrays. He is a filthy creature who doesn’t even know what to joke about.”

Another wrote, “If vulgarity and obscenity had a limit, this man has crossed it.”

The backlash intensified as users highlighted Ranveer’s national recognition. Several netizens criticized the fact that he had previously won a national award presented by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

One user remarked, “This is the same guy who received an award from the Government of India and was felicitated by the Prime Minister.” Another added, “Ashwini Vaishnaw, you gave an award to this filthy creature. I hope you reconsider it.”

No Official Statement Yet

Neither Ranveer Allahbadia nor the makers of India’s Got Latent have issued a statement addressing the controversy.

The show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is a parody of India’s Got Talent and features guest judges like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, who offer humorous critiques to participants. However, the viral clip has raised questions about the boundaries of humor and the responsibility of content creators in the digital space.

As the controversy continues to escalate, the audience awaits clarification from the YouTuber and the show’s producers.

Also Read: Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

Filed under

India's Got Latent Ranveer Allahbadi viral video Watch Your Parents Have Sex

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Performance Was Shut By Bengaluru Police Due To Non Permission

Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Performance Was Shut By Bengaluru Police Due To Non Permission

Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025

Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In MP

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In...

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Entertainment

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox