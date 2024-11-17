Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘We Will Seek Return Of Fallen Autocrat Sheikh Hasina From India,’ Says Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate, Muhammad Yunus, said on Sunday that his administration will pursue the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has been in exile since escaping a mass uprising in August.

‘We Will Seek Return Of Fallen Autocrat Sheikh Hasina From India,’ Says Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate, Muhammad Yunus, said on Sunday that his administration will pursue the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has been in exile since escaping a mass uprising in August.

Will hold accountable those responsible for the hundreds of deaths

In his televised address marking the first 100 days of his leadership, Yunus stated that the interim government would hold accountable those responsible for the hundreds of deaths during the student-led uprising that ended Hasina’s 15-year rule. Yunus assumed office on August 8, three days after Hasina left the country.

He emphasized that the investigation would cover not only the deaths during the uprising but also other human rights violations, including allegations of enforced disappearances during Hasina’s time in power. Bangladesh has sought the assistance of Interpol in issuing a red notice for Hasina and her associates’ arrest.

Muhammad Yunus administration working with the ICC

Yunus mentioned that he had already discussed the matter with Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and confirmed that his administration is working with the ICC to address the charges against Hasina and her allies.

While Hasina and her close associates face numerous criminal charges in Bangladesh, Yunus’ government is advocating for the ICC to take up the case.

Yunus highlighted that his government’s top priority was organizing a new election to transfer power to an elected government, though he did not specify a timeline. He stated that electoral reforms must first be implemented before a roadmap for the election could be announced.

Regarding concerns over reports of attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, Yunus dismissed these reports as exaggerated. Many Hindus have voiced concerns over the increasing influence of hard-line Islamists following Hasina’s removal from power.

Read More: Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Influential Iranian Leader Likely To Succeed His Father Ali Khamenei As Next Supreme Leader

Filed under

Bangladesh extradition exile Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Hasina Extradition
Advertisement

Also Read

Eknath Shinde: From Shiv Sena Loyalist To Maharashtra CM Amid Split From Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde: From Shiv Sena Loyalist To Maharashtra CM Amid Split From Uddhav Thackeray

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani Is Fully Supported By PM Modi’, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani...

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Entertainment

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox