Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate, Muhammad Yunus, said on Sunday that his administration will pursue the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has been in exile since escaping a mass uprising in August.

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate, Muhammad Yunus, said on Sunday that his administration will pursue the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where she has been in exile since escaping a mass uprising in August.

Will hold accountable those responsible for the hundreds of deaths

In his televised address marking the first 100 days of his leadership, Yunus stated that the interim government would hold accountable those responsible for the hundreds of deaths during the student-led uprising that ended Hasina’s 15-year rule. Yunus assumed office on August 8, three days after Hasina left the country.

He emphasized that the investigation would cover not only the deaths during the uprising but also other human rights violations, including allegations of enforced disappearances during Hasina’s time in power. Bangladesh has sought the assistance of Interpol in issuing a red notice for Hasina and her associates’ arrest.

Muhammad Yunus administration working with the ICC

Yunus mentioned that he had already discussed the matter with Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and confirmed that his administration is working with the ICC to address the charges against Hasina and her allies.

While Hasina and her close associates face numerous criminal charges in Bangladesh, Yunus’ government is advocating for the ICC to take up the case.

Yunus highlighted that his government’s top priority was organizing a new election to transfer power to an elected government, though he did not specify a timeline. He stated that electoral reforms must first be implemented before a roadmap for the election could be announced.

Regarding concerns over reports of attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, Yunus dismissed these reports as exaggerated. Many Hindus have voiced concerns over the increasing influence of hard-line Islamists following Hasina’s removal from power.

Read More: Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Influential Iranian Leader Likely To Succeed His Father Ali Khamenei As Next Supreme Leader