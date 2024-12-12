‘Wealth Creators Of India…’: Sadhguru ‘Disheartened’ Over Parliament Disruptions

Sadhguru has expressed his disappointment over the ongoing disruptions in the Indian Parliament, particularly regarding the Adani issue. He emphasized that wealth creators and job providers in India should not become entangled in political disputes, as their contributions are crucial to the country’s growth and future.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the spiritual leader stated, “It is disheartening to witness disruptions in Parliament, especially when we aim to be a shining example of democracy to the world. Wealth creators and job providers should not be subjects of political rhetoric. If there are issues, they can be addressed within the legal framework but should not be used as political tools. The most important thing is that Indian businesses must thrive. This is the only way Bharat will transform into a Bhavya Bharat.”

On Thursday, several opposition MPs continued their protests within the Parliament complex, holding placards with Hindi letters that collectively read “desh bikne nahin denge” (we will not allow the country to be sold). These protests were part of a series of daily demonstrations by the Congress party over the Adani issue. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with MPs from Congress, DMK, Left parties, and others, gathered in front of the Makar Dwar steps and Samvidhan Sadan, holding the placards.

On Wednesday, opposition MPs welcomed their BJP counterparts to the Parliament premises, holding a tricolour card in one hand and a red rose in the other. They urged the ruling party to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly and that all issues, including the Adani matter, are addressed.

In response, the Adani Group has denied any involvement of Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, or senior executive Vneet Jaain in bribery charges.