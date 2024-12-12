Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Wealth Creators Of India…’: Sadhguru ‘Disheartened’ Over Parliament Disruptions

Sadhguru expresses disappointment over ongoing disruptions in the Indian Parliament related to the Adani issue, urging that wealth creators and job providers should not be caught in political disputes. He emphasizes the need for Indian businesses to thrive for the country’s growth and future prosperity.

‘Wealth Creators Of India…’: Sadhguru ‘Disheartened’ Over Parliament Disruptions

Sadhguru has expressed his disappointment over the ongoing disruptions in the Indian Parliament, particularly regarding the Adani issue. He emphasized that wealth creators and job providers in India should not become entangled in political disputes, as their contributions are crucial to the country’s growth and future.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the spiritual leader stated, “It is disheartening to witness disruptions in Parliament, especially when we aim to be a shining example of democracy to the world. Wealth creators and job providers should not be subjects of political rhetoric. If there are issues, they can be addressed within the legal framework but should not be used as political tools. The most important thing is that Indian businesses must thrive. This is the only way Bharat will transform into a Bhavya Bharat.”

On Thursday, several opposition MPs continued their protests within the Parliament complex, holding placards with Hindi letters that collectively read “desh bikne nahin denge” (we will not allow the country to be sold). These protests were part of a series of daily demonstrations by the Congress party over the Adani issue. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with MPs from Congress, DMK, Left parties, and others, gathered in front of the Makar Dwar steps and Samvidhan Sadan, holding the placards.

On Wednesday, opposition MPs welcomed their BJP counterparts to the Parliament premises, holding a tricolour card in one hand and a red rose in the other. They urged the ruling party to ensure that Parliament functions smoothly and that all issues, including the Adani matter, are addressed.

In response, the Adani Group has denied any involvement of Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, or senior executive Vneet Jaain in bribery charges.

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox