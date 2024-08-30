Wells Fargo Employee Found Dead in Tempe Office After Four Days; Investigation Ongoing

A Wells Fargo employee, Denise Prudhomme, was found dead in her Tempe office cubicle four days after she last scanned in, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

A tragic incident occurred at Wells Fargo’s corporate building in Tempe, Arizona, where a 60-year-old employee, Denise Prudhomme, was found dead in her office cubicle four days after she last scanned into work. Prudhomme was discovered on August 20 by a security guard who noticed the unresponsive employee and immediately called the authorities.

The Tempe Police Department responded to the 911 call, with the Washington Post reporting that the guard believed Prudhomme had been dead for some time. Her body was found in a cubicle on the third floor of the building, with no immediate signs of foul play.

The news of Prudhomme’s death has left her co-workers shocked and heartbroken. “It’s really heartbreaking and I’m thinking, ‘What if I were just sitting there?'” one worker shared with 12 News. Another employee expressed concern over the apparent lack of awareness, saying, “To hear she’s been sitting at the desk like that would make me feel sick… And nobody did anything.”

Wells Fargo released a statement expressing their deep sorrow over the loss. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office,” the company stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees.”

The company also confirmed their cooperation with the ongoing investigation led by the Tempe Police Department. While the cause of Prudhomme’s death has not yet been determined, the police have indicated that their preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.

This incident has raised concerns about workplace safety and the well-being of employees, prompting discussions about the importance of regular check-ins, especially in large corporate environments. As the investigation continues, Wells Fargo employees and Prudhomme’s family are left grappling with the sudden and tragic loss.