West Bengal NEET UG 2024: Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends August 23 – Key Dates and Details

The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal, has initiated the registration process for NEET UG 2024 counselling. Starting August 21, eligible candidates who have cleared NEET UG 2024 can register for state quota seats for MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental colleges across West Bengal. The registration window for the first round will remain open until August 23.

Counselling Process Overview

The NEET UG 2024 counselling will be conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a stray vacancy round. The process includes several crucial steps:

Registration

Fee Payment

Document Verification

Choice Filling and Locking

Seat Allotment

Reporting to the Designated Institute

Important Dates for West Bengal NEET UG 2024 Counselling

Online Registration : August 21 to August 23 (until 8 pm)

: August 21 to August 23 (until 8 pm) Fee Payment : August 21 to August 23

: August 21 to August 23 Document Verification : August 22, 23, and 24 (11 am to 4 pm)

: August 22, 23, and 24 (11 am to 4 pm) Release of Verified Candidates List and Seat Matrix : August 27

: August 27 Choice Filling and Locking : August 27 to August 29

: August 27 to August 29 Seat Allotment Result : September 2

: September 2 Reporting to Allotted Institute: September 3, 4, and 5 (11 am to 4 pm)

Candidates who successfully complete the registration and document verification will be able to fill in and lock their choices from August 27 to August 29, 2024. The results for seat allotment in the first round will be declared on September 2, 2024. Shortlisted students must report to their assigned institutes between September 3 and September 5, 2024, to complete the admission process.

Upcoming Counselling Rounds

Following the completion of the first round, the second round of counselling is scheduled to begin on September 11. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and ensure that all steps are completed within the specified deadlines.

For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal, website.