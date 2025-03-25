Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
What Is New For Delhi Women In Today’s Budget?

Today’s session, where CM Rekha Gupta presented the ‘Viksit Bharat’ plan, brought a glimmer of hope for improvement across various sectors, but the real spotlight was on women. T

What Is New For Delhi Women In Today’s Budget?

What Is New For Delhi Women In Today's Budget?


The new Delhi government, after today’s budget session, has definitely put forward a promising face. From yesterday’s opening session, there was a buzz in the air: could this be the budget that empowers women and sparks real change? This is the first budget by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after BJP’s return to power in Delhi, a victory after 27 years in the making. And with a woman at the helm, expectations from women are naturally sky-high.

Today’s session, where CM Rekha Gupta presented the ‘Viksit Bharat’ plan, brought a glimmer of hope for improvement across various sectors, but the real spotlight was on women. The budget saw several schemes and major monetary allocations dedicated to women’s safety and empowerment. This is a game-changer for women in Delhi, especially considering the city’s not-so-glowing track record for safety. Delhi has often topped the list of unsafe places for women, particularly when walking out at night.

But after today’s budget, it seems that change is on the horizon. With the CM being a woman herself, her focus on women’s safety and empowerment feels deeply personal. It’s clear the BJP government is trying to make this budget as promising as possible for women—finally, a budget that walks the talk!

What Are The Major Changes And Schemes For Women

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

In a significant announcement during today’s budget, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed the allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. This initiative is aimed at providing financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections (EWS). The scheme offers a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500, with the goal of promoting financial independence among beneficiaries. What’s more, the funds will be directly transferred to eligible women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring that the money reaches the right hands, without any middlemen. A step closer to empowering women, one transfer at a time!

50,000 Cameras Will Be Installed

In today’s budget session, CM Rekha Gupta announced the installation of more than 50,000 cameras across the capital. Although there are already many cameras around the city, there are areas that turn dark at night with low visibility. These streets will now be covered by cameras, ensuring the safety of women walking there. This move will also help record important incidents when necessary.

CM said”… For women’s safety, more than 50,000 cameras will be installed. Rs 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure. Rs 696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies…”

Cards To Women For Free-bus Rides Instead Of Pink Tickets

In today’s budget session, CM Rekha Gupta also gave a gift to the women of Delhi. She announced that the Delhi government will issue cards to women for free bus rides, replacing the current pink tickets, to curb corruption. This move aims to make public transport more accessible and transparent for women, ensuring a smoother and hassle-free travel experience. The initiative is seen as a step towards improving safety and convenience for women while promoting gender equality in public services. CM Gupta’s announcement has been welcomed by many as a positive change for women in the capital.

Also Read: Delhi Budget 2025: CM Gupta Allocates Rs 5,100 Crore for Mahila Samridhi Yojana

 

Filed under


