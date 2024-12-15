Home
we-woman

What Is The Manusmriti, Which Rahul Gandhi Claims Is BJP’s Guiding Force?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a striking claim about the ideology that the BJP and RSS follow. He linked them to the controversial text, the Manusmriti.

What Is The Manusmriti, Which Rahul Gandhi Claims Is BJP’s Guiding Force?

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a striking claim about the ideology that the BJP and RSS follow. He linked them to the controversial text, the Manusmriti, and to a statement by Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. According to Gandhi, Savarkar regarded the Manusmriti as superior to the Indian Constitution.

But what exactly is the Manusmriti, and why is this claim so significant?

The Manusmriti, often translated as “The Laws of Manu,” is an ancient Hindu text, believed to be written around 200 BCE to 200 CE. It lays down codes of conduct and laws, but it has also been heavily criticized for its rigid caste-based hierarchy and discrimination, particularly against Dalits, women, and marginalized groups. While it was once regarded as a fundamental text in Hindu law, its divisive and exclusionary principles have made it controversial in modern India.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks focus on Savarkar’s admiration for the Manusmriti. Savarkar, a key figure in the RSS and the BJP’s ideological framework, is said to have praised the Manusmriti as the spiritual guide of the Hindu nation, even asserting that it was more aligned with India’s identity than the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Gandhi’s sharp words raise a crucial question: if the BJP and RSS follow the principles outlined by leaders like Savarkar, what does that mean for India’s democratic values? The Indian Constitution, drafted in 1949, ensures equality for all citizens, with safeguards against caste-based discrimination. Ambedkar’s vision was to create a society based on justice, equality, and fraternity. However, Gandhi points out the stark contrast between this vision and the Manusmriti, which enshrines caste discrimination and social stratification.

Gandhi’s statements weren’t just historical reflections; they were also a direct political challenge. He questioned the BJP’s position: Does the BJP support Savarkar’s views on the Manusmriti, or do they uphold the Constitution’s ideals of equality and justice?

The Congress leader also tied this ideological critique to current social issues. He spoke out about the ongoing caste-based discrimination, the Hathras gang rape case, and the denial of justice for Dalit victims. Gandhi emphasized that the Modi government’s policies, which he believes are eroding social and economic equality, have led to a breakdown in political equality as well.

In a powerful concluding statement, Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to conducting a caste census and removing the 50% cap on reservations, a promise he says would restore social justice and political equality in India.

As India celebrates its democratic framework, this debate over the Manusmriti versus the Constitution is a stark reminder of the tension between historical ideologies and the modern vision of an inclusive, equal society.

