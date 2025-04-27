A devastating explosion and fire at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port killed 18 and injured around 800, with a chemical shipment linked to missile propellant suspected at the center of the disaster. The blast comes as Iran’s security services remain on high alert amid nuclear talks with the U.S.

A massive explosion and subsequent fire tore through the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring around 800 others. The incident is reportedly linked to a chemical shipment used in missile propellant production.

Iran Security Services on High Alert

Throughout the night and into Sunday morning, helicopters and aircraft battled the raging fire by dumping water from the air. The explosion occurred just as Iran and the United States met in Oman for the third round of negotiations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

No Iranian official outright suggested that the explosion was the result of an attack. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led the talks, acknowledged on Wednesday that, “our security services are on high alert given past instances of attempted sabotage and assassination operations designed to provoke a legitimate response.”

State media reported the casualty figures but provided few details about what initially triggered the blaze just outside Bandar Abbas. Reports indicated that additional containers at the port also exploded.

Shipment of Missile Fuel Chemical Reportedly Delivered to Shahid Rajaei Port in March

According to the private security firm Ambrey, the Shahid Rajaei port had received a shipment of missile fuel chemical in March. This shipment included ammonium perchlorate from China, first reported by the Financial Times in January. The chemical, used to produce solid propellant for rockets, was intended to replenish Iran’s missile stockpiles depleted by direct attacks on Israel during the war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“The fire was reportedly the result of improper handling of a shipment of solid fuel intended for use in Iranian ballistic missiles,” Ambrey said.

It remains unclear why Iran would leave such volatile chemicals stored at the port, especially considering the catastrophic 2020 Beirut port explosion caused by improperly stored ammonium nitrate. That blast killed more than 200 people and injured over 6,000 others. Meanwhile, Israel has targeted Iranian missile sites where Tehran uses industrial mixers to create solid rocket fuel.

Shahid Rajaei Port Visuals and Chemical Clues from the Explosion

Footage circulating on social media captured the explosion at Shahid Rajaei, showing reddish-hued smoke rising from the fire just before detonation — a visual sign suggesting the involvement of a chemical compound, similar to what was seen in Beirut.

On Saturday night, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that the Customs Administration of Iran blamed a “stockpile of hazardous goods and chemical materials stored in the port area” for the blast but did not provide further details.

Aerial images released after the explosion showed multiple fires burning across the port complex. Authorities warned residents about air pollution, citing the presence of dangerous chemicals such as ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere. As a precaution, schools and offices in Bandar Abbas were ordered to close on Sunday.

Shahid Rajaei Port’s Strategic Importance and Previous Incidents

Shahid Rajaei port has been a target before. In 2020, a cyberattack attributed to Israel struck the port after Israel said it had thwarted an Iranian cyberattack targeting its water infrastructure.

Social media videos showed thick black smoke billowing over the port. Other clips captured the extent of the damage, with glass blown out of buildings kilometers away from the blast site. State media footage showed overwhelmed hospitals as ambulances delivered casualties, with medics rushing patients on stretchers.

Provincial disaster management official Hasanzadeh told state television that the explosion stemmed from containers at Shahid Rajaei port, though he did not elaborate further. State television also reported that a building collapse had occurred due to the blast but offered no additional details.

Investigation Underway as Nation Mourns

The Interior Ministry announced the launch of an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

Shahid Rajaei port, located in Iran’s Hormozgan province, lies about 1,050 kilometers (650 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Strait of Hormuz — the strategic narrow waterway through which 20% of the world’s traded oil passes.

