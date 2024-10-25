The friendship between Tata and Naidu began due to their mutual love for dogs and was strengthened when Naidu, a Pune native working for a Tata group company, joined Tata’s private office after his studies in the U.S.

Shantanu Naidu forged a deep connection with the late Ratan Tata, bridging generational gaps and merging boomer and millennial viewpoints. Naidu’s journey, which began as an engineering intern and led to his role as Tata’s trusted General Manager, reflects his dedication and unique perspective.

The 86-year-old Tata Group chairman emeritus passed away on October 9 in a Mumbai hospital. He had been under care at Breach Candy Hospital since October 7, 2024, due to age-related health concerns and blood pressure issues.

Shantanu Naidu’s Academic Background and Early Career

Naidu completed his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014, later earning an MBA from Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.

His time at Cornell included multiple leadership roles and recognitions, including the Hemmeter Entrepreneurship Award and the Johnson Leadership Case Competition.

What Loan Did Shantanu Naidu Take From Ratan Tata?

As Ratan Tata’s executive assistant, Naidu is noted in Tata’s will. Tata relinquished his ownership in Naidu’s startup, Goodfellows, and forgave a personal loan Naidu had used for his overseas education.

The friendship between Tata and Naidu began due to their mutual love for dogs and was strengthened when Naidu, a Pune native working for a Tata group company, joined Tata’s private office after his studies in the U.S.

In 2021, Naidu launched Goodfellows, a startup designed to assist elderly individuals living alone in India. Goodfellows seeks to improve the lives of seniors through companionship and support, addressing the loneliness often faced by the elderly.

Since 2018, Naidu has held the role of Tata’s manager, managing various initiatives under Tata’s mentorship. Their relationship exemplifies a shared commitment to philanthropy and innovation.

Besides his managerial duties, Naidu is an author of I Came Upon a Lighthouse, published by HarperCollins in 2021. His career and philanthropic work continue to inspire young entrepreneurs, carrying forward Tata’s legacy of compassion and leadership.

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata’s Will: Late Philanthropist’s Legacy Lives On Through Family, and Lifelong Loyalty