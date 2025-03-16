What PM Modi Said About The 2002 Gujarat Riots In Podcast With Lex Fridman

In a rare conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed what he called "misinformation" about the 2002 Gujarat riots, placing them within the state’s long history of communal violence. He defended his government’s actions, citing judicial scrutiny that cleared him of wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a candid conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, refuted what he termed as “misinformation” surrounding the 2002 Gujarat riots. He emphasized that Gujarat had a long history of communal violence, with the 2002 riots being part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated incident.

Historical Context of Communal Violence in Gujarat

Speaking during the three-hour podcast, PM Modi contextualized the 2002 riots by pointing to several major terror incidents that had heightened tensions both globally and domestically. These included the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, the September 11 attacks in the United States, and the December 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament. According to him, these events had created a charged atmosphere, leaving Gujarat particularly vulnerable when the Godhra train burning occurred on February 27, 2002.

“It was a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude. People were burned alive. Against the backdrop of incidents like Kandahar, 9/11, and the Parliament attack, you can imagine how tense and volatile the situation was,” he remarked.

Lex Fridman Podcast: Refuting the Narrative of 2002 Being the Worst Riot in Gujarat’s History

Dismissing the claim that the 2002 riots were the deadliest in Gujarat’s history, PM Modi pointed out that communal violence had plagued the state for decades.

“The perception that these were the biggest riots ever is misinformation. Before 2002, Gujarat faced over 250 riots, with communal violence erupting over trivial issues like kite flying or bicycle collisions. The 1969 riots, for example, lasted nearly six months,” he said.

While acknowledging the gravity of the 2002 riots, he stressed that they were not an anomaly but part of Gujarat’s historical communal tensions.

Judicial Scrutiny and Exoneration, PM Modi Speaks on Lex Fridman Podcast

Addressing allegations of his government’s involvement in the riots, PM Modi highlighted that repeated judicial inquiries had cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“The judiciary thoroughly investigated the matter, and despite our political opponents being in power (at the Centre), they couldn’t make the allegations against us stick. The courts examined the situation twice and found us completely innocent. Those truly responsible have faced justice,” he asserted.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea filed by late Zakia Jafri, which challenged the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to Modi and several others in the case.

The Aftermath of the 2002 Riots

The February 2002 Gujarat riots were triggered by the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, which resulted in the deaths of 59 Hindu karsevaks. The riots, which erupted on the evening of February 27, continued for two to three months across the state.

In 2005, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha that the violence claimed the lives of 254 Hindus and 790 Muslims, while 223 individuals were reported missing. Tens of thousands were displaced from their homes.

Courts have since convicted multiple individuals in connection with the Godhra train burning, with the Supreme Court upholding the Gujarat High Court’s verdicts on the case.

