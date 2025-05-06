Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
What’s Inside The India-UK Free Trade Deal? Both Sides Hail The Deal As ‘Historic Milestone’

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention, marking a new chapter in their strategic partnership. Announced after a phone call between PM Narendra Modi and PM Keir Starmer, the deal is set to boost trade, innovation, jobs, and mobility.

India and the United Kingdom have concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) alongside a Double Contribution Convention. Announced after a telephonic conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on May 6, 2025, the deal is being hailed by both sides as a “historic milestone” in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A “Historic Milestone” for Both Nations

The newly signed agreements aim to deepen economic cooperation, foster innovation, boost employment, and promote greater mobility between the two nations. Speaking on the deal, both leaders expressed optimism about the potential of this partnership to reshape economic ties.

“This agreement cements the strong foundations of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and paves the way for a new era of collaboration and prosperity,” a statement from the Indian Prime Minister’s Office said.

Trade, Investment, and Innovation at the Core of Free Trade Agreement

Covering trade in both goods and services, the agreement is set to significantly enhance bilateral trade volumes. By reducing trade barriers and opening up both markets further, it will create new avenues for business, investment, and technological collaboration.

The FTA is expected to:

  • Boost innovation and job creation
  • Facilitate mobility of professionals and skilled workers
  • Promote the joint development of products and services for global markets
  • Raise living standards and improve the well-being of citizens in both countries

Prime Minister Starmer remarked that “strengthening alliances and reducing trade barriers with economies around the world is part of our Plan for Change to deliver a stronger and more secure economy.”

The Double Contribution Convention

While details remain to be publicly disclosed, the accompanying Double Contribution Convention is understood to address social security contributions, potentially easing compliance and reducing the burden on professionals and enterprises operating in both countries. This could be especially beneficial for Indian tech workers and UK-based companies with global staffing models.

Free Trade Agreement: A Foundation for Future Growth

Both leaders noted that economic and commercial ties remain a “cornerstone” of the increasingly robust India-UK partnership. The balanced and equitable nature of the agreement suggests a win-win outcome—something rarely achieved in today’s volatile trade landscape.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and joint innovation projects. In a gesture signaling deeper diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Modi invited Prime Minister Starmer to visit India. The two agreed to remain in regular contact.

