When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

Canadians headed to the polls on Monday, April 28, 2025, to vote in the federal election that will determine the next Prime Minister and government. With approximately 28 million registered voters and a record number of early ballots, the election results are expected to unfold across multiple time zones throughout the evening.

Election Day and Voting Process

The election comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney requested the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on March 23, initiating the official election period.

Polling stations across Canada will open at 9:00 AM local time on election day, with voting concluding at 9:30 PM local time. For international readers, this corresponds to 6:30 PM IST and 7:00 AM IST the following day, respectively.

As Canada spans six time zones, election results will start to trickle in soon after polls close in the Atlantic provinces. The final results will be reported once polling stations close in the Pacific time zone.

Approximately 28 million Canadians are registered to vote in this election, an increase from 338 ridings in the 2021 election. Voters will choose from a variety of candidates in the 343 ridings across the country.

Canada Election 2025 Results: Counting and Reporting of Results

Once polls close, ballots cast at polling stations are immediately counted at the voting locations. Elections Canada notes that polling station doors will be locked during the counting process to ensure the integrity of the votes.

While preliminary results may be available shortly after polls close, the official results are generally confirmed within a few days. This delay is due to the time needed to count ballots from advance voting and mail-in ballots, which may take longer to process.

Canada Election 2025 Results: Record Early Voting

In the lead-up to election day, advance polls were held from April 18 to April 21. A record-breaking 7.3 million Canadians participated in advance voting, representing a 25 percent increase from the 5.8 million voters who voted early in the 2021 general election.

