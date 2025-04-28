Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

Canadians headed to the polls on Monday, April 28, 2025, to vote in the federal election that will determine the next Prime Minister and government. With approximately 28 million registered voters and a record number of early ballots, the election results are expected to unfold across multiple time zones throughout the evening.

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details

Canada Election 2025: Voters head to the polls on April 28 to elect the next Prime Minister. Here's when to expect results and key details.


Canada Election 2025 Results: The Canadian federal election is set to take place on Monday, April 28, 2025, with Canadians heading to the polls to elect their representatives to the House of Commons. The election results will determine the next government and Prime Minister of the country.

Election Day and Voting Process

The election comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney requested the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on March 23, initiating the official election period.

Polling stations across Canada will open at 9:00 AM local time on election day, with voting concluding at 9:30 PM local time. For international readers, this corresponds to 6:30 PM IST and 7:00 AM IST the following day, respectively.

As Canada spans six time zones, election results will start to trickle in soon after polls close in the Atlantic provinces. The final results will be reported once polling stations close in the Pacific time zone.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Approximately 28 million Canadians are registered to vote in this election, an increase from 338 ridings in the 2021 election. Voters will choose from a variety of candidates in the 343 ridings across the country.

Canada Election 2025 Results: Counting and Reporting of Results

Once polls close, ballots cast at polling stations are immediately counted at the voting locations. Elections Canada notes that polling station doors will be locked during the counting process to ensure the integrity of the votes.

While preliminary results may be available shortly after polls close, the official results are generally confirmed within a few days. This delay is due to the time needed to count ballots from advance voting and mail-in ballots, which may take longer to process.

Canada Election 2025 Results: Record Early Voting 

In the lead-up to election day, advance polls were held from April 18 to April 21. A record-breaking 7.3 million Canadians participated in advance voting, representing a 25 percent increase from the 5.8 million voters who voted early in the 2021 general election.

Also Read: All About Canada Elections 2025 Result: Here’s How You Can Track All The Biggest Updates

Filed under

canada Election 2025 Results canada elections 2025 news Mark Carney

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owa

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory...
Canada Election 2025: Vot

When Will Canada Election 2025 Results Be Announced? Timeline and Key Details
Trump jabs Taylor Swift d

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit
Nuclear weapons stockpile

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do...
Spain power outage leaves

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power
A $60 million US F-18 Sup

$60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory Remarks

‘Does He Not Remember What Happened to His Mother?’ Owaisi Slams Bilawal Bhutto Over Inflammatory...

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do...

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power

$60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy Confirms

$60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy...

Entertainment

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After