Where’s Santa? Track His Christmas Eve Journey With ‘NORAD’ And ‘Google Santa Tracker’

On Christmas Eve, families around the world track Santa’s journey using NORAD and Google Santa Tracker. This long-standing tradition allows real-time updates of Santa’s global trip, bringing excitement to all ages. With apps and websites to follow, NORAD continues its 65-year tradition of sharing Santa’s location and magical journey.

Christmas Eve brings excitement for children and families around the world as they eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus. Thanks to modern technology, tracking Santa’s global journey has become a cherished tradition. Two primary platforms offer real-time updates on Santa’s travels: NORAD Tracks Santa and Google Santa Tracker.

NORAD Tracks Santa: A Legacy of Tracking

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa’s flight since 1955, and it all started with a simple misprint. A Sears department store ad listed the wrong phone number, and a child mistakenly called the Colorado military command to speak to Santa. Air Force Commander Harry Shoup, who answered the call, reassured the child, and thus began a worldwide tradition that continues to this day. Over time, NORAD adopted advanced radar and satellite technology to track Santa, with Rudolph’s glowing red nose serving as a heat source marker.

This year, NORAD has once again set up its famous Santa Tracker. The website, which launched on December 1, features a festive North Pole village and a countdown to Christmas Eve. On December 24, NORAD’s Santa Tracker will go live from 6 a.m. ET, updating real-time location information of Santa until 2 a.m. ET on Christmas Day. Families can visit the official NORAD Tracks Santa website, download the Santa Tracker app on both iOS and Android, or follow NORAD’s social media channels to keep track of Santa. Additionally, NORAD’s hotline (1-877-HI-NORAD or 1-877-446-6723) is available from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. ET on Christmas Day for families who want to speak directly with volunteers.

Google Santa Tracker: Interactive and Engaging

In addition to NORAD, Google also offers its own version of the Santa Tracker. Going live on December 24, Google’s tracker provides not only real-time updates on Santa’s global journey but also a range of interactive features. Accessible via the Google Santa Tracker website and mobile apps, users can explore Santa’s Village, play holiday-themed games, and enjoy educational content that teaches about Christmas traditions around the world. The tracker also offers a countdown to Christmas Eve, with games and activities available to enjoy before Santa begins his journey.

How to Track Santa

NORAD Tracks Santa : Visit the official website at noradsanta.org to access live updates, videos, and interactive features. The website includes a countdown to Santa’s departure and live tracking as he travels the world.

Google Santa Tracker: Visit santatracker.google.com to play games, watch videos, and follow Santa's journey in real-time.

A Tradition of Joy

Tracking Santa has become a beloved tradition, spreading joy and excitement for families worldwide. Whether through NORAD’s detailed tracker or Google’s engaging platform, these services offer a way to connect with the holiday spirit and share in the magic of Christmas. Over the past 65 years, NORAD’s Santa Tracker has given children the chance to track Santa on Christmas Eve, making the waiting even more exciting. NORAD humorously reports that its fighter jets have “intercepted Santa many, many times,” with pilots tipping their wings and saying, “Hello Santa. NORAD is tracking you again this year.”

How Does Santa Travel So Fast?

One of the most fascinating aspects of tracking Santa is how he manages to travel the world in just one night. According to NORAD, the “only logical conclusion” is that Santa operates within his own time-space continuum. While his journey might seem to take 24 hours for us, NORAD suggests that Santa might experience time differently. “Santa does not experience time the way we do,” the agency states. In his world, his trip could span days, weeks, or even months.

This Christmas Eve, families can enjoy the festive tradition of tracking Santa’s incredible global journey. Whether it’s through NORAD’s website, the Santa Tracker app, or Google’s interactive tracker, the magic of Christmas is brought to life in real-time. So, as you prepare for Christmas Day, don’t forget to check in and see where Santa is — it’s part of the holiday fun!

