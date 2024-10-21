Who Are Aboriginal Australians And Why Are They Still Fighting For Their Recognition?

Known as the "Stolen Generations," these children were placed with adoptive families or institutions and forbidden from speaking their native languages, with their names often changed.

Senator Lidia Thorpe protested against Britain’s colonization of Australia, which resulted in the massacre of Indigenous populations between 1788 and 1930. Today, Indigenous Australians still face racism and systemic discrimination.

Thorpe’s demand for a treaty aligns with a wider movement advocating for Australia to break ties with the UK and become a republic, while establishing a formal agreement with the nation’s Indigenous people.

During King Charles’ visit, his first since his coronation in 2022, Thorpe confronted him, declaring, “You are not my King, you are not sovereign… you have committed genocide against our people.” Video of the event shows King Charles quietly speaking with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as Thorpe was escorted from the room.

Who are Aboriginal Australians?

Aboriginal Australians, the continent’s first inhabitants, have lived in Australia for over 65,000 years. Representing a diverse and culturally rich population, they belong to more than 250 distinct language groups spread across the country. Today, about 3 percent of Australia’s population claims Aboriginal ancestry.

Discussions about the origins and fate of these native people remain contentious, addressing issues such as social inequality, legal recognition, and debates over whether their experiences can truly be classified as genocide. Here’s an overview of Australia’s Indigenous population.

Aboriginal Australians are divided into two main groups: the Aboriginal peoples, who lived on mainland Australia when the British began colonizing in 1788, and the Torres Strait Islanders, descendants of those from the Torres Strait Islands, which were annexed by Queensland in 1879.

Legally, an “Aboriginal Australian” is defined as someone of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, who identifies as such and is accepted by their community.

Aboriginal Origins

A 2017 genetic study revealed that modern Aboriginal Australians share ancestry with a population that emerged on the Australian mainland around 50,000 years ago.

It is believed that humans first migrated to northern Australia from Asia using simple boats, with early migrants tracing their origins back to Africa approximately 70,000 years ago, making them one of the oldest populations outside of Africa.

British Settlement

When the British arrived in 1788, it is estimated that between 750,000 and 1.25 million Aboriginal people lived in Australia. The arrival of settlers led to devastating epidemics among Indigenous populations and the seizure of their land.

While some Aboriginal Australians resisted, resulting in the deaths of around 20,000 people in frontier conflicts, many communities were decimated by violence and displacement.

Researchers have documented at least 270 massacres during the first 140 years of British colonization, contributing to the near-extinction of many Indigenous groups. Although the term “genocide” is still debated, widespread violence and displacement resulted in the destruction of many communities.

The Stolen Generations

Between 1910 and 1970, government assimilation policies led to the forced removal of 10 to 33 percent of Aboriginal children from their families. Known as the “Stolen Generations,” these children were placed with adoptive families or institutions and forbidden from speaking their native languages, with their names often changed.

It wasn’t until 1965 that most Indigenous Australians gained full citizenship and voting rights. In 1967, Australians voted to extend federal laws to Aboriginal people, ensuring they were counted in the national population and subject to Australian laws.

When Prime Minister Kevin Rudd Issued A National Apology

In 2008, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd issued a national apology for the mistreatment of the Stolen Generations. Since then, Australia has worked to address the social and economic inequalities faced by Aboriginal Australians.

Despite these efforts, Aboriginal Australians continue to face challenges in preserving their culture and gaining formal recognition. A 2023 referendum that sought to acknowledge Aboriginal people in the Australian constitution and establish a parliamentary advisory group for Indigenous issues was rejected, with over 60 percent of Australians voting no. This defeat was deeply felt by many Indigenous Australians, who called for a period of silence and reflection.

However, some states are making progress. Victoria has created a framework for treaty negotiations, aiming to acknowledge Aboriginal sovereignty, compensate victims of historical injustices, and address disparities identified by a truth-telling commission. Historian Jackie Huggins described this as an effort to “mend the fabric of our society.”

Still, Aboriginal Australians assert their sovereignty, which they maintain has “never been ceded or extinguished,” regardless of whether the nation formally acknowledges it.

ALSO READ: Who Is Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe Who Heckled King Charles And What Was She Protesting About?