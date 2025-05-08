For the first time in history, an American has been elected pope—Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago, now known as Pope Leo XIV. Standing on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, he called for peace and honored his predecessor, pledging to carry forward Pope Francis’ legacy.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected the 267th pope—making him the first American to ascend to the papacy. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Appearing before a roaring crowd from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo XIV gave his first remarks as pontiff. He called for peace and paid tribute to the late Pope Francis, promising continuity and compassion.

Global Experience and Deep Roots in South America

Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955, Pope Leo XIV brings to the papacy a blend of academic rigor, pastoral dedication, and international experience. A member of the Order of St. Augustine, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania. He later received a diploma in theology from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago.

His theological journey took him to Rome, where he studied canon law at the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University. He was ordained a priest in June 1982.

The new pope spent a significant portion of his ministry in Peru, where he worked for a decade in Trujillo, teaching canon law at the local seminary. In 2014, he was appointed bishop of Chiclayo, a position he held until 2023. In recognition of his long-standing commitment to the country, Prevost became a Peruvian citizen in 2015 and also holds a Peruvian passport.

How the Conclave Chose Cardinal Robert Prevost

The election process involved 133 voting cardinals, each of whom cast their ballots within the Sistine Chapel. A two-thirds majority was required to elect the new pope. Earlier today, the world watched as white smoke billowed above the chapel, signaling that a decision had been reached and a new pontiff chosen.

Though tradition has often discouraged the selection of an American pope—citing the United States’ global political influence—Prevost’s deep ties to South America and decades of missionary work appear to have alleviated concerns among the electors.

Cardinal Robert Prevost Continuing the Legacy of Pope Francis

Before his election, Cardinal Prevost most recently held a critical role within the Vatican’s office for bishop appointments. In that capacity, he was deeply involved in shaping the Church’s global leadership. Analysts expect that Pope Leo XIV will continue to build on the reforms initiated by Pope Francis, fostering inclusivity, compassion, and modern engagement with the faithful.

The historic election has not gone unnoticed in the United States. President Donald Trump issued a statement celebrating the momentous occasion, calling Prevost’s selection as pope a “Great Honor for our Country.”

