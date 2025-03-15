Home
Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Scholar At Columbia University Whose Visa Was Revoked By Trump Administration For Pro-Palestinian Protest

Ranjani Srinivasan, a Columbia University scholar, found herself at the center of a political storm after the Trump administration revoked her visa. Accused of supporting pro-Palestinian protests, she was forced to leave the U.S. amid a broader federal crackdown.

Indian scholar Ranjani Srinivasan deported after Trump admin revoked her visa over pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.


Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian national and doctoral student at Columbia University, has left the United States after her visa was revoked by the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed her departure, which occurred on Tuesday. The Washington Times, citing DHS sources, reported that Srinivasan was seen hurriedly making her way down a jetway with her luggage.

Government Investigates Columbia University

The U.S. State Department had revoked her visa last week in connection with her participation in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.

The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into whether Columbia University harbored individuals who were in the country unlawfully. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on Friday that the probe is part of the administration’s broader effort to remove foreign nationals involved in last year’s pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the university.

As part of the investigation, DHS agents executed a search warrant at two Columbia University residences on Thursday evening. While no arrests were made, authorities did not disclose who they were searching for. However, by Friday afternoon, federal officials had announced actions against two individuals connected to the demonstrations.

Ranjani Srinivasan Self Deported

In addition to Srinivasan’s self-deportation, federal immigration authorities arrested another protester, Leqaa Kordia, in Newark, New Jersey. Kordia, a Palestinian woman, was taken into custody for overstaying her visa. Columbia University, however, stated that there was no record of Kordia ever being a student at the institution or being arrested on campus, though multiple protests and arrests occurred in the vicinity of the university during the demonstrations.

The Trump administration has ramped up pressure on Columbia University in recent weeks, cutting federal grants and contracts worth $400 million—primarily for medical research—as a punitive measure for not taking stronger action against students and faculty critical of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. President Donald Trump and other officials have labeled the demonstrators as “pro-Hamas,” referring to the militant group responsible for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Why Was the Visa of Ranjani Srinivasan Revoked?

On Friday, the Trump administration stated that Srinivasan’s visa was revoked on grounds of “advocating for violence and terrorism.” However, officials did not provide specific evidence supporting these claims. According to a government news release, she had entered the U.S. on an F-1 student visa and was allegedly “involved in activities supporting Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

“On March 5, 2025, the Department of State revoked her visa,” the news release stated. “The Department of Homeland Security has obtained video footage of her using the CBP Home App to self-deport on March 11.”

DHS Confirms Departure via New Self-Deportation Feature

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, purportedly showing Srinivasan at LaGuardia Airport with her suitcase. DHS recently launched the CBP Home app, which includes a self-deportation feature allowing individuals to declare their intent to leave the United States.

Also Read: NASA-SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Launches To Bring Stranded Astronauts Home | Watch

