Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Who Is Rekha Gupta’s Husband? Family Reacts As BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Becomes Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta, BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh, has been named Delhi’s new Chief Minister. Her husband, Manish Gupta, expressed joy over her appointment, awaiting her return.

Who Is Rekha Gupta’s Husband? Family Reacts As BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Becomes Delhi CM


The suspense over Delhi’s next Chief Minister has come to an end, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) naming Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, as the new leader. Following the announcement, a wave of celebration erupted within her family and supporters.

Gupta’s husband, Manish Gupta, expressed his happiness over the decision, stating that although he has not yet spoken to her, he is eagerly awaiting her return. He extended his congratulations and shared his excitement about her appointment as the first woman BJP CM in India at present.

Rekha Gupta’s elevation to the top post marks a significant political shift in Delhi, with the BJP placing its trust in her leadership. A seasoned politician, she has previously served as the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and has been actively associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

As she prepares to take charge, all eyes are now on how she will shape the political and developmental landscape of Delhi in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta’s Rise To Delhi CM: From Student Leader To BJP’s Top Choice—Why Her RSS Ties Matter?

Filed under

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Manish Gupta reaction Rekha Gupta husband reaction Shalimar Bagh MLA

