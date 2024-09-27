Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Who is Shigeru Ishiba? Japan’s Newly Appointed Prime Minister

All eyes are on Shigeru Ishiba, 67, who has chosen to be Japan‘s next prime minister after winning the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership vote. Ishiba is set to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Let’s delve into the profile and background of Ex-Defence Minister.

He was born on February 4, 1957, in Tottori Prefecture, Japan, Shigeru Ishiba and was raised in a family with deep ties to public service. Ishiba’s father, Jiro Ishiba, was a vice minister of construction and later served as the governor of Tottori. His mother was a teacher. 

His Education

Shiba has garnered education from one of Japan’s universities, Keio University in Tokyo, where he has pursued law. Ishiba initially worked at Mitsui Bank, one of Japan’s major financial institutions.

His Political Career

Shiba made entry into politics, after his father’s death in 1981. In 1986, at the age of 29, he became the youngest member of the House of Representatives, representing his home prefecture. In 1990s, he was appointed as parliamentary vice minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. He has also served as Japan’s defense minister from 2007 to 2008, which made him an assertive leader in matters of national security.

Rival of Ex PM Shinzo Abe

Throughout his career, Ishiba has been a major rival to  LDP leaders, especially former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The 2012 LDP leadership race was a face-off between the two leaders, where Abe emerged victorious.

His strong criticism of Abe’s protectionism and nuclear energy policies distanced him from the party’s core leadership. However, Ishiba has maintained his position as a popular figure in the party, holding many cabinet posts, including minister of rural revitalization and managing Japan’s underpopulation.

Ishiba ran for the LDP presidency five times and finally won in 2024, defeating Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi by just 21 votes. 

What Ishiba aim to do? 

As the next prime minister of Japan, which is the fourth largest economy in the world, Ishiba now struggles with major concerns, including persistent inflation, stagnating wages, and a declining birth rate. 

Firstly, he has promised to tackle these issues head-on, with a focus on improving wages, reducing the country’s reliance on nuclear energy, and offering greater support for parents to reverse the trend of Japan’s shrinking population.

Moreover, Ishiba is expected to prioritize national security, particularly in light of rising tensions with China and North Korea. He has also advocated for the formation of an “Asian NATO,” a collective security alliance to strengthen regional defense against potential threats. 

He has also advocated for the internal reforms within the LDP itself. The party has been plagued by scandals, including accusations of political fund mismanagement, which have undermined public trust. Ishiba has promised to restore the party’s integrity and “speak the truth with courage and sincerity,” aiming to rebuild the party’s reputation and reconnect with voters ahead of the next general election.

As Japan faces a leadership change, it will experience shift in its internal and foreign policies.

