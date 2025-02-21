Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Top News»
  • Who Is Venna Reddy? BJP Calls For An Investigation For Her Involvement In USAID Funding War

Who Is Venna Reddy? BJP Calls For An Investigation For Her Involvement In USAID Funding War

A fresh political storm has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress after former U.S. President Donald Trump made a statement regarding a $21 million USAID contribution for voter turnout in India. 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Venna Reddy? BJP Calls For An Investigation For Her Involvement In USAID Funding War


A fresh political storm has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress after former U.S. President Donald Trump made a statement regarding a $21 million USAID contribution for voter turnout in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BJP has accused Congress of inviting foreign interference in Indian elections, linking Trump’s remarks to Rahul Gandhi’s 2023 comments on democracy concerns abroad. Congress, in response, has demanded the Indian government release a white paper on USAID’s historical funding to various organizations in India.

BJP Links Trump’s Allegations to Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted Congress by playing clips of both Donald Trump and Rahul Gandhi to back his allegations.

“Congress should be ashamed. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly mocked Indian democracy on foreign soil and sought external intervention,” Prasad stated.

The controversy escalated after Trump questioned the USAID funding, saying:
“Why do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected.”

Congress dismissed these allegations as baseless, stating that USAID funding has historically supported development and governance programs, not election-related activities.

Veena Reddy Under Scrutiny Over USAID’s Role

Amid the funding row, attention has turned to Veena Reddy, the former USAID Mission Director in India, following comments from BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani.

Jethmalani alleged that USAID’s funding for voter turnout operations required deeper scrutiny. He pointed out that Reddy was posted to India in 2021 and left soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, raising questions about her tenure.

“USAID allocated $21 million for ‘voter turnout’—a euphemism for influencing regime change. Veena Reddy was sent to India in 2021 and returned post-elections in 2024. She should have been questioned about where the money went,” Jethmalani wrote on social media platform X.

Who is Veena Reddy?

Veena Reddy is an Indian-American diplomat, originally from Andhra Pradesh, who has held multiple senior positions in USAID (United States Agency for International Development).

Key Positions at USAID:

  • Mission Director for USAID India and Bhutan (2021–2024)
  • Mission Director in Cambodia, overseeing programs in food security, environment, health, education, and democracy
  • Deputy Mission Director in Haiti, leading post-earthquake reconstruction and economic development efforts

Educational and Professional Background:

  • Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia University School of Law
  • Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Chicago
  • Worked as a corporate attorney in New York, London, and Los Angeles before joining USAID

Veena Reddy’s Exit and the Political Fallout

On July 17, 2024, a little over a month after the Lok Sabha election results, Reddy returned to the U.S., as per media reports. While her exit appears routine, BJP leaders have raised suspicions about the timing and are demanding an investigation into her role in USAID funding in India.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Bags Finance, Pravesh Verma Takes Water: Who Got What In The Delhi Government Cabinet?

Filed under

BJP Calls For An Investigation USAID Who Is Venna Reddy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Africa Vs Afghanistan 2025 : Ryan Rickelton Hits Fifty As South Africa Recovers From Early Blow

South Africa Vs Afghanistan 2025 : Ryan Rickelton Hits Fifty As South Africa Recovers From...

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Quantum Of Sentence Against Sajjan Kumar

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Quantum Of Sentence Against Sajjan Kumar

Manjinder Sirsa Hits Back At Alka Lamba Over ‘Photo Op’ Jibe On Yamuna Clean-Up

Manjinder Sirsa Hits Back At Alka Lamba Over ‘Photo Op’ Jibe On Yamuna Clean-Up

Meet OPPO Find N5 — The World’s ‘Thinnest’ Foldable Smartphone. Check Its Availablity, Price, Specifications

Meet OPPO Find N5 — The World’s ‘Thinnest’ Foldable Smartphone. Check Its Availablity, Price, Specifications

Adani Group To Invest Rs 30,000 Crore In Kerala Over Next Five Years

Adani Group To Invest Rs 30,000 Crore In Kerala Over Next Five Years

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox