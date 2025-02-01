Who Presented The Most Budgets In India? How Many Did Nirmala Sitharaman Deliver?

Over the years, several finance ministers have significantly influenced India’s economic trajectory by presenting various Union Budgets. Here’s a look at those who have delivered the most Union Budgets in the country’s history. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Morarji Desai—10 Budgets: Morarji Desai holds the record for the most Union Budgets, delivering 10 budgets between […]

Over the years, several finance ministers have significantly influenced India’s economic trajectory by presenting various Union Budgets. Here’s a look at those who have delivered the most Union Budgets in the country’s history.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Morarji Desai—10 Budgets: Morarji Desai holds the record for the most Union Budgets, delivering 10 budgets between 1958-1963 and again from 1967-1969. Known for his focus on fiscal discipline, economic liberalization, and tax reforms, Desai’s budgets laid the groundwork for India’s industrial and agricultural progress post-independence. He also introduced the “Black Budget” in 1970, aimed at addressing the growing fiscal deficit.

P. Chidambaram—9 Budgets: Serving as Finance Minister across various terms from 1996 to 2013, P Chidambaram presented 9 Union Budgets. He is known for implementing key tax reforms, including the groundwork for GST, and played a vital role in liberalizing India’s economy post-1991. His 1997 “Dream Budget” was crucial in simplifying taxes and fostering economic growth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pranab Mukherjee—8 Budgets: Pranab Mukherjee presented 8 Union Budgets during his terms as Finance Minister. He was instrumental in shaping India’s economic policies, particularly in banking reforms, disinvestment, and direct tax strategies. His tenure saw the introduction of the Direct Tax Code and the GST framework, which was later implemented in 2017.

Yashwant Sinha—8 Budgets: Yashwant Sinha served as Finance Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, delivering 8 Union Budgets. His reforms, including the introduction of VAT and fiscal consolidation policies, played a significant role in restructuring India’s taxation system and encouraging economic growth.

Nirmala Sitharaman—7 Budgets (Ongoing): Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time female Finance Minister, has presented 6 Union Budgets and 1 Interim Budget from 2019 to 2024. Her budgets have focused on infrastructure, digital economy, manufacturing incentives, and promoting self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat). Under her leadership, India saw corporate tax cuts and significant investments in sectors like green energy and electric vehicles.

Manmohan Singh—6 Budgets: Serving as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, Dr. Manmohan Singh presented 6 Union Budgets. His 1991 budget marked a transformative shift in India’s economic policy, liberalizing the economy, reducing tariffs, and opening the door to foreign investments. His reforms laid the foundation for India’s growth over the following decades.

C.D. Deshmukh – 5 Budgets: C.D. Deshmukh, the first Indian-origin Finance Minister, presented 5 Union Budgets between 1950 and 1956. He played a key role in shaping post-independence financial policies and establishing the Reserve Bank of India as an independent body. His budgets focused on economic rebuilding, rural development, and industrial growth.

These finance ministers have left a lasting impact on India’s economic landscape through their contributions to fiscal planning and reforms.