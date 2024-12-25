Home
we-woman

Why Does Uber Charge Different Fares For The Same Trip On Different Phones?

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked a heated debate about fare discrepancies on Uber, with users questioning whether the company charges different rates depending on whether a rider uses an Android or iPhone. The post, shared by a regular Uber user named Sudhir, quickly gained traction, bringing attention to the ongoing issue.

Sudhir’s Experience: Higher Fares on Android vs iPhone

Sudhir’s post outlined his frustration with consistent fare differences on Uber when booking from his Android phone versus his daughter’s iPhone. In his tweet, he pointed out that despite having the same pickup point, destination, and time, the fare he received on his Android phone was always higher than the one on his daughter’s iPhone. Sudhir wrote, “Same pickup point, destination, and time but two different phones get two different rates. It happens with me as I always get higher rates on my Uber compared to my daughter’s phone. So, most of the time, I request her to book my Uber. Does this happen with you also? What is the hack?”

Social Media Reactions: Are iPhone Users Charged More?

The post went viral, amassing over 6.97 lakh views, and many users echoed Sudhir’s experience. Some speculated that Uber’s pricing algorithm might be influenced by the device type. One user commented, “Yes, that happens with me too. Sometimes the difference is not much, but it can even be more than Rs 30-50. Trust technology to play with your wallet.”

Others suggested that the fare difference could be tied to an individual’s usage pattern, with the app adjusting prices based on frequent routes. “Algorithm at play. If the Uber app has understood that you take a cab for a particular route often, it’ll start hiking the fare,” one user speculated.

Sudhir also posted a photo showing the fare differences between his Android and iPhone for the same trip. On the Android phone, the fare was Rs 290.79, while the iPhone fare was Rs 342.47. This image fueled further discussions, with some users joking, “UBER is peaking into your SMS for bank account balance it seems.”

Uber Responds: No Device-Specific Pricing

In response to the growing conversation, Uber clarified that various factors can influence fare differences, including the pickup point, estimated time of arrival (ETA), and drop-off location. The company emphasized that the device itself does not impact pricing. “Hi there, multiple differences in these two rides impact the prices. The pick-up point, ETA, and drop-off point on these requests vary, which will cause different fares. Uber does not personalize trip pricing based on a rider’s cell phone manufacturer,” Uber explained.

Despite Uber’s clarification, many users remain unconvinced, with some continuing to believe that iPhone users are being charged higher fares. Others argue that the fare differences could stem from Uber’s dynamic pricing model, which adjusts fares based on real-time factors such as traffic, demand, and availability. This has led to further speculation about whether these factors could affect Android and iPhone users differently.

A Broader Issue: Price Disparities Across Platforms

This isn’t the first time pricing discrepancies have been raised in the tech space. Similar concerns were voiced last week by Niraali Parekh, Founder-Creative Director of Bokap Designs, who experienced fare differences between Android and iPhone users on Uber. Additionally, the e-commerce platform Zepto was previously accused of charging higher prices for iPhone users, further sparking conversations about device-based pricing across apps.

While Uber has yet to make any official changes to its pricing model, the debate around whether Android and iPhone users are charged differently continues to gain attention. As the conversation expands, it remains to be seen whether Uber will take further steps to address these concerns or whether the fare discrepancies are simply the result of other influencing factors.

ALSO READ: Chinese smartphone brands struggle to break into India’s premium segment dominated by Apple & Samsung

