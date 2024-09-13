Why Is Friday The 13th Considered Unlucky? Here Are 5 Infamous Superstitions People Follow Blindly

In pop culture, the fear took on new life with the Friday the 13th horror film franchise, beginning in 1980. The enduring appeal of the slasher series has cemented Friday the 13th’s legacy as a day filled with both fear and fascination.

Every so often, the 13th of a month falls on a Friday, marking the infamous Friday the 13th. While skeptics may joke about it, believers tend to tread cautiously throughout the day. But what’s the real story behind Friday the 13th, and how did it become synonymous with bad luck? Let’s explore its ancient origins.

Why Is Friday The 13th Considered Unlucky?

The exact roots of Friday the 13th are hard to trace with certainty, but the lore has spanned centuries and cultures, remaining strong to this day. One early reference to the number 13’s unlucky reputation is found in Norse mythology, as discussed in Charles Panati’s Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things.

According to the myth, Loki, the God of mischief, crashed a grand feast in Asgard, bringing the number of guests to 13. This led to a tragic series of events where the blind God Hodr accidentally killed his brother Balder, the God of light and peace, with an arrow.

This idea of 13 being unlucky made its way to Europe, embedding itself in biblical tales. During the Last Supper, which took place on a Thursday, Judas Iscariot, the 13th guest, betrayed Jesus. The following day, a Friday, marked Jesus’ crucifixion.

Historically, Fridays haven’t been seen as particularly lucky either. A news report highlights significant events that occurred on Fridays, such as Adam and Eve eating the forbidden fruit, Cain killing his brother Abel, and the destruction of the Temple of Solomon.

The superstition around Friday the 13th found its way into literature, notably with Thomas William Lawson’s 1907 book Friday, the Thirteenth. The novel tells the story of a stockbroker in New York who exploits public fear of the date for financial gain.

In pop culture, the fear took on new life with the Friday the 13th horror film franchise, beginning in 1980. The enduring appeal of the slasher series has cemented Friday the 13th’s legacy as a day filled with both fear and fascination.

5 Infamous Superstitions People Follow Blindly

Opening an umbrella indoors

This superstition suggests opening an umbrella indoors brings bad luck, as umbrellas are meant for outdoor use during rain or to provide shade. Using one indoors, where it’s unnecessary, is believed to invite misfortune and a series of unlucky events.

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th is widely regarded as an unlucky day. While its exact origins are unclear, ScaryMommy.com highlights Christian folklore, suggesting that Judas Iscariot was the 13th guest at the Last Supper, and his betrayal of Jesus led to the crucifixion, which took place on a Friday. While it might seem like a stretch, this connection has fueled the superstition.

Broken mirror

Breaking a mirror is commonly thought to bring seven years of bad luck, a belief that has endured over time. For Disney fans, this superstition may evoke memories of Sir Hiss from The Jungle Book. Regardless, this belief ranks high on the list of superstitions, encouraging movers to be extra cautious when handling mirrors.

Walking under a ladder

The superstition surrounding walking under a ladder may have practical roots, as people working on buildings or homes would set up ladders that posed a hazard to those passing by. However, ScaryMommy.com notes that religious and mythological interpretations also play a role, with the ladder forming a triangle, a symbol of life. Walking through it is seen as tempting fate.

Black cat crossing your path

The idea that a black cat crossing your path brings bad luck is a familiar one, often tied to stories of things going wrong. A famous example comes from the 1969 Chicago Cubs, whose playoff chances were dashed after a black cat ran onto the field against the New York Mets, who went on to win the World Series. The association with witches, Halloween, and the color black itself contributes to the negative perception of black cats, as ScaryMommy.com points out, noting that adoption rates for black cats are lower than for other cats.