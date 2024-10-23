Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Why Nicole Kidman Had To Pause Babygirl Shooting? Because She Didn’t Want To ‘Or**sm Anymore…’

Nicole Kidman recently discussed her experience filming intimate scenes for the upcoming movie Babygirl, stating that the process was so intense at times that she had to take a break from shooting.

In the film, directed by Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn, Kidman plays a powerful CEO who jeopardizes both her career and marriage to her onscreen husband, played by Antonio Banderas, by engaging in a passionate affair with a much younger intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson. This affair causes upheaval in her character’s life.

Demanding nature of the intimate scenes

In an interview, Kidman revealed that the demanding nature of the intimate scenes with Dickinson became overwhelming. She explained that the emotional intensity, trust, and frustration involved in filming such scenes made her reach a point where she felt exhausted by the process, expressing that she no longer wanted to continue and was overwhelmed by the constant physicality.

Nicole Kidman felt vulnerable during filming

Kidman also shared in a separate interview that while she felt vulnerable during filming, she was reassured by the presence of intimacy coordinators on set, which made her feel safe throughout the process. She emphasized that she trusted director Halina Reijn not to exploit her and was fully committed to the story they were telling. She noted that there was a great deal of care and mutual support among the cast and crew.

Reijn, in a statement made during the Venice Film Festival, described the central affair in Babygirl as a means for the characters to explore complex themes such as power dynamics, gender roles, age, hierarchy, and primal instincts.

Nicole Kidman intimate roles

Nicole Kidman has a history of taking on daring and provocative roles. In the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut, she appeared in an orgy scene alongside her then-husband, Tom Cruise. Two years later, in Moulin Rouge! (2001), she portrayed a prostitute who pretended to orgasm while Ewan McGregor’s character sang.

Kidman has expressed her ongoing curiosity as an actor, mentioning that she is always seeking new experiences and asking herself what unexplored territories she can venture into as both an artist and a person.

Nicole Kidman off the screen

Offscreen, she is married to country music star Keith Urban. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, share two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Before Urban, Kidman was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, during which time they adopted two children: Isabella, now 30, and Connor, 28.

Her latest film, Babygirl, is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Read More: Selena Gomez recalls “dancing like a mad woman” during ‘Emilia Perez’ audition

