Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Will Delhi BJP Chief Minister Reside In Sheesh Mahal? Party President Responds

BJP has declared that its chief minister will not reside in the controversial bungalow once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal. Dubbed the "Sheesh Mahal," the residence became a political flashpoint over its extravagant renovations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Will Delhi BJP Chief Minister Reside In Sheesh Mahal? Party President Responds

BJP has declared that its chief minister will not reside in the controversial bungalow Sheesh Mahal once occupied by Arvind Kejriwal.


Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva announced on Saturday that the party’s chief minister will not reside in Sheesh Mahal, the government bungalow formerly occupied by Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure as chief minister. The residence, located at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, was at the center of controversy due to the extravagant renovations reportedly carried out under Kejriwal’s tenure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Residence Seized by PWD After Audit

“No BJP chief minister will occupy the ‘Sheesh Mahal’. The future of the residence will be decided as per the law,” Sachdeva stated, referring to the title the BJP had assigned to the property.

Following Kejriwal’s resignation as chief minister last year, the Public Works Department (PWD) took possession of the bungalow from his successor, Chief Minister Atishi. The move came after a detailed audit of the residence’s interiors revealed extensive luxury upgrades. The audit findings, which included a list of opulent renovations, were widely publicized and subsequently became a major campaign issue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Both the BJP and the Congress used the issue to target Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the election campaign. The BJP even created small replicas of the residence and mounted them on vans, which were driven across the city to highlight the alleged extravagance.

Investigations Into Cost Escalation of Sheesh Mahal

The controversy surrounding the bungalow dates back to 2022 when Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the vigilance department to investigate “irregularities and cost escalation in renovation of the house” by the PWD. In 2024, a further inquiry was launched against the PWD officials involved, leading to the suspension of some officers. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter.

The term “Sheesh Mahal,” used by BJP leaders to describe Kejriwal’s former residence, historically refers to grand architectural structures adorned with intricate mirror work, known for their spectacular interplay of light and reflection.

“Sheesh Mahals have beautifully lit interiors, and the idea of light is very closely tied to opulence,” said Urvi Mukhopadhyay, a professor at West Bengal State University, in an interview with The Telegraph Online.

The Political and Cultural Significance of Sheesh Mahal

According to Mukhopadhyay, Sheesh Mahals often replicated paradise imagery, a central motif in Mughal art and architecture. Famous examples include the Sheesh Mahals in Agra, Patiala, and Jaipur, which closely resemble the one in Lahore Fort, Pakistan. Similar structures can also be found in Rajasthan’s Amer Fort and Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha Fort.

Beyond their architectural appeal, Sheesh Mahals hold political symbolism. Mukhopadhyay pointed out their significance in popular culture, particularly in the classic Hindi film Mughal-e-Azam. In one of the film’s most iconic scenes, the Sheesh Mahal becomes a space of confrontation, where Akbar’s omnipresence is symbolized through mirror reflections—only to be challenged by Anarkali’s defiant dance in Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Also Raed: ₹96 Lakh Curtains, ₹16 Lakh Silk Carpets: How Much Public Money Did Arvind Kejriwal Spend On Sheesh Mahal?

Filed under

Delhi Election Results 2025 Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Should Not Be About Glamour, True Devotees Seek Faith, Says Priest

Maha Kumbh Should Not Be About Glamour, True Devotees Seek Faith, Says Priest

Chattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bijapur, Search Operation Ongoing

Chattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Bijapur, Search Operation Ongoing

Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Tent In Prayagraj Due To Gas Leak

Fire Breaks Out At Maha Kumbh Tent In Prayagraj Due To Gas Leak

After Delhi BJP’s Landslide Victory, 2 Deputy CM To Be Named: Sources

After Delhi BJP’s Landslide Victory, 2 Deputy CM To Be Named: Sources

Netanyahu Hails Trump, Says His Gaza Plan Is Novel And Correct Approach

Netanyahu Hails Trump, Says His Gaza Plan Is Novel And Correct Approach

Entertainment

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers Likely From Bangladesh

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox