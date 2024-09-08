Will Jennings, Co-Writer Of Titanic’s My Heart Will Go On, Dies

Will Jennings, the celebrated songwriter behind hits like "My Heart Will Go On" and "Tears in Heaven," has passed away at 80.

Will Jennings, the acclaimed songwriter behind iconic hits like Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” has passed away at the age of 80. Jennings, whose career spanned five decades, died in his Texan home, as confirmed by his caregiver.

A Storied Career

Jennings, originally from Kilgore, Texas, began his illustrious career in Hollywood in 1976. In 1977, he partnered with composer Richard Kerr to pen Barry Manilow’s hit “Looks Like We Made It,” followed by another successful collaboration on “Somewhere in the Night.”

Collaborations with Music Legends

Throughout his career, Jennings wrote for a roster of legendary artists including B.B. King, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Jimmy Buffett, and Roy Orbison. His contributions extended to film soundtracks, earning him widespread acclaim.

Awards and Honors

Jennings’ songwriting achievements were recognized with numerous awards. In 1983, he won an Academy Award for “Up Where We Belong” from An Officer and a Gentleman. Eight years later, he received a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe nomination for “Tears in Heaven,” performed by Eric Clapton. His most celebrated work, “My Heart Will Go On” for James Cameron’s Titanic, earned him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy Award in 1998.

Legacy and Tributes

In 2006, Jennings was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as a prolific and influential songwriter. Tributes have poured in, including from singer Peter Wolf, who described Jennings as a “maestro, brilliant mind, and a gentle spirit.”

Conclusion

Will Jennings leaves behind a remarkable legacy of timeless music and contributions to the industry. His songs continue to resonate with audiences worldwide, ensuring his influence endures.