Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Top News»
  • Will Shah Rukh Khan perform at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Here’s What we know

Will Shah Rukh Khan perform at the IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony? Here’s What we know

This is a massive event happening at Eden Gardens today, starting at 5 pm. It is definitely not just about the cricket and the commerce that comes with it; this will be about SRK.

It’s been 18 years since the IPL started today. So many stories, so many ups and downs, with teams and jerseys changing over time. But one thing that has remained constant and continued to grow is one face – Shah Rukh Khan. Over these 18 years, King Khan has carved out a special place for himself in the world of cricket. It wasn’t long ago when fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of SRK..

King Khan has owned a major franchise in the IPL since the start, calling it Kolkata Knight Riders, and the slogan goes in SRK’s voice – ‘Korbo, Lardbo, Jeetbo Re.’

As the country awaits the opening of IPL 2025, entertainment fans are on edge, praying to catch a glimpse of SRK performing at the opening. Will he perform for his fans today?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Performance at IPL 2025

Having had a long journey in the entertainment industry, SRK has been one of the rock stars of the IPL. He has performed many times for his fans; he even made the CM of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, do a few steps. From star to villain at Wankhede Stadium 12 years ago, SRK keeps his fans curious about what special will happen today.

SRK The Host And The Dost

No disappointments, Shah Rukh Khan will stay on stage for longer than just a performance. At the opening ceremony of IPL 2025, SRK will be pulling up the mic and becoming the master of ceremonies at the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

This is a massive event happening at Eden Gardens today, starting at 5 pm. It is definitely not just about the cricket and the commerce that comes with it; this will be about SRK. As in the previous season, King Khan’s franchise lifted the trophy, and the party is still on. When King SRK – Shah Rukh Khan – leads the opening at Eden Gardens tonight, despite a rain forecast for the KKR versus RCB match, fans will be driven into a frenzy.

Minute-To-Minute Of The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

The event will start at 5 PM with the bump-ins, followed by an opening monologue by Shah Rukh Khan leading into the mega celebration of the eighteenth IPL. Next, the whole vibe will be set by Shreya Ghoshal at around 6:00 PM, followed by Disha Patani, and then a rocking performance by Punjabi pop singer Karan Aujla at around 6:35 PM. SRK will reenter the spotlight to welcome the captains, followed by the other ceremonies.

Also Read: KKR Vs RCB Live: Fire Work, Batting Sparks And Cricket Chaos!

 

 

Filed under

KKR KKR vs RCB match Shah Rukh Khan SRK

newsx

