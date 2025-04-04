Woman Constable In Punjab Arrested For Drug Possession, Dismissed From Service

The investigation now focuses on Kaur’s possible connections with other law enforcement officers and the long-standing drug trafficking operation she may have been involved in. Sources suggest her involvement in smuggling heroin from Firozpur.

A woman constable from Punjab, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested in Bathinda for smuggling drugs as part of the state’s ongoing anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nasheian Virudh (War Against Drugs). Kaur was caught with 17.71 grams of heroin after her SUV, a Mahindra Thar, was intercepted near the Badal flyover. The police, acting on a tip-off, discovered the heroin hidden in a box attached to the car’s gearshift. Following her arrest, Kaur was dismissed from her position in accordance with strict state directives to remove any personnel involved in drug-related offences. Further investigations are underway.

Details of the Arrest

The arrest took place on Wednesday evening. Constable Amandeep Kaur was intercepted by police near the Badal flyover in Bathinda. The Punjab Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), had received a tip-off about the suspect.

Police Search and Discovery

A police team stopped Kaur’s Mahindra Thar SUV and conducted a search. Hidden inside a box attached to the car’s gearshift was 17.71 grams of heroin. The constable was immediately detained, and her vehicle was impounded.

Punjab Police constable Amandeep Kaur, posted in Bathinda, was arrested with 17g of heroin during a naka. She was driving her Thar when she was stopped and searched by the police pic.twitter.com/hBo9EVEo6q — Farrago Abdullah Parody (@abdullah_0mar) April 4, 2025

Dismissal from Service

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill confirmed that Constable Kaur has been dismissed from her post. This action aligns with the state’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

“The Chief Minister has issued strict orders that any employee involved in drug trafficking will not be spared,” said IG Gill. “The SSP of Mansa was instructed to take immediate action, and Constable Amandeep Kaur was dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution.”

Social Media and Luxury Assets

Constable Kaur was active on social media, frequently posting videos of her Thar SUV. The vehicle, which had a Punjab Police sticker on it, was likely used to avoid detection during police blockades.

Authorities have started investigating her assets, including multiple luxury items. Reports suggest she owned an Audi, two Innova cars, a Bullet motorcycle, and a house worth Rs 2 crore.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation now focuses on Kaur’s possible connections with other law enforcement officers and the long-standing drug trafficking operation she may have been involved in. Sources suggest her involvement in smuggling heroin from Firozpur.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bathinda, Amneet Kondal, is overseeing the investigation to uncover further details of Kaur’s illegal activities.

This case marks another significant action in Punjab’s ongoing battle against the drug trade.

